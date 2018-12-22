Menu
OLDIE BUT A GOODIE: David Buckton with his 1919 Essex Speedster.
The long road to restoration of Essex Speedster

22nd Dec 2018 6:00 AM
DAVID Buckton talks about his love of cars and how he acquired and re-created his latest and greatest vehicle.

 

1. Are you a vintage/veteran or latest model lover?

All of the above.

 

2. What was your first car or motorbike?

A 1926 Essex Tourer.

 

3. How much did it cost?

$150

 

4. What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took in it?

Ten people at the drive-in comes to mind.

 

5. What is your current vehicle?

A 1919 Essex Speedster.

 

6. What do you love about it?

It's fun to drive.

 

7. How long have you had the car and where was it sourced?

I got the remains from a paddock in Mt Isa for the cost of two cartons of beer in 1988.

 

8. Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

The body I built from old panels for patterns and photos of what was missing.

9. What makes your car so special?

The year 1919 was the first year Essex was built. Only a handful of these speedster bodies were ever built.

10. How often do you drive your car?

Twice a month.

11. Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage/by the manufacturer/specialists?

I do all the work myself except upholstery.

12. Mostly pleasure and personal use or business? Pleasure.

