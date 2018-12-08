The Long Way Home arrives at its destination

Erin Brady and Claire Aman with the "Long Way Home" short story book to be launched on Tuesday evening.

Erin Brady and Claire Aman with the "Long Way Home" short story book to be launched on Tuesday evening. Adam Hourigan

STORIES from the Clarence Valley will find their way home with the official launch of a much-anticipated book celebrating local writers.

Featuring a collection of outstanding stories from the 2018 Long Way Home writing competition, the book was written, designed and printed wholly in the Clarence Valley and giving the timing of its release, makes it a wonderful 100% local Christmas gift.

The launch will take place in at the Ulmarra Hotel next Tuesday from 5.30pm and according to one its editors there will be a lot of proud writers and their families to celebrate the release of this locally-crafted book.

"The Long Way Home is a real Clarence moment," co-editor Erin Brady said.

"When we first dreamed up the Long Way Home project, we had no idea if people would get involved but we started anyway, without funding or support."

Ms Brady said they just started putting posters up, created a Facebook page and contact local schools.

"We also ran creative workshops in Grafton and Yamba and the Byron Writer's Festival got involved holding more workshops at schools. Then we launched the Long Way Home story competition."

Ms Brady, who is based in Wooloweyah, came up with the concept, partnering up with acclaimed Clarence author Claire Aman and graphic artist Yohanna Dent.

"It was all about encouraging people to express themselves through writing," Ms Brady said.

She said entrants were required to stick to a nominated theme, meet a deadline and stick to word limit.

"Now, by year's end, we not only have winners and shortlists, but a beautifully designed book. Best of all the project inspired more than 150 people enough to write a story."

She said picking the best 27 stories was a difficult but pleasurable experience for her and fellow judges Claire Aman and Janelle Brown.

"Each story had its own magic," Ms Aman added, "So many stories moved us. There were more good ones than we could publish. We hope everyone's momentum continues and enters next year's competition."

Local writers featured in the book include Kelly Harrison, Uncle Ron Heron and Gaye Sprenglewski. Among the school students are Seremi Gorogo-Rawson, Lani and Tayah Cole and Nadia Smith.

Some of the stories revolve around leaving and returning. "There are families, fishermen, the sensitive and the brave, and through it all flows the Clarence River," Ms Aman said.

"Yohanna's original design and artwork result in a very exquisite book."

The launch of The Long Way Home will take place on Tuesday, December 11 at the Ulmarra Hotel from 5.30 to 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome. Local singing duo, Anna and Jed, will perform. The book will be on sale at the launch for $15. For sale enquiries email: cvshortstories@gmail.com.