Show cancelled for first time in 44 years

Brian Ferrie, president of the Maclean Show Society, is sad to say the show will not go ahead this year. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS A SAD moment for the Maclean Show Society when they unanimously voted to cancel the Maclean Show for 2018.

With no date set for when their pavilions will be fixed following a huge storm that ripped through Maclean in early January, the show society had no choice.

President Brian Ferrie said this would be the second time that he knew that the show has been cancelled, outside of war time, due to a severe weather event with a flood cancelling the show in 1974.

"It was tough, it was a hard decision to make.

"Everybody is very disappointed it's not going ahead, but it was a unanimous decision.

"Everybody wants to help... but it's just impossible. It would end up costing us a lot of money to do it and we haven't got the resources to do that."

With the majority of their pavilions out of action, and uncertainly about when the grandstand will be fixed, it was a decision that had to be made.

"We will still do our normal things with the RVs," he said.

"We will still have our dog trials and campdrafts and all those sort of things, everything else we will be doing, expect for the show. We just don't have the usage of the grandstand and it would be too difficult.

"I am pretty sure the Highland Gathering is still going to happen here, and they can do that because they don't use the damaged buildings."

"The clean up from the storm has been slower than a snail.

"They've had assessors here and engineers and we are just waiting."

The showground sustained extensive damage, including one of the main pavilions, built in 1894, moving from it's foundations. Mr Ferrie said that many of the other buildings impacted by the storm may be demolished.

Mr Ferrie grew up in Maclean, taking over the presidency five years ago.

"I've been coming to the show since I was a kid.

"I said I'd be president for a few years, but here I am, nine years later."

Clarence Valley Council said they would start doing some minor work on the buildings in the next few weeks. However some of the buildings were not built to current engineering standards, so they will need to get reports done and get quotes.