A maths quiz is baffling social media. Picture: iStock
Offbeat

The maths quiz that’s got social media stumped

by Natalie Keegan
27th Apr 2018 11:33 AM

A TRICKY maths problem is stumping social media.

Sharing the conundrum online, mathematician Ed Southall, from the University of Huddersfield, shared a picture of a pink triangle inside a square, along with the question: "What fraction is shaded?"

Twitter users were quick to jump on the puzzle and many shared their attempts at solving the question - while others admitted that their minds had been boggled by the maths riddle.

The maths problem baffling everyone.
Thankfully, education charity CEO David Weston has managed to offer a simple reasoning behind the correct answer - which is a third.

The key to getting the correct answer is working out that the height of the triangle is two thirds that of the square's height.

David explained: "Pink triangle and little triangle have all the same angles: they're 'similar'.

"Base of pink is twice base of little [triangle]. So height of pink is also twice height of little.

"So height of pink is two-thirds of whole square."

The final stage of solving the problem involves using the formula for working out the area of a triangle - half x base x height.

As the height is two-thirds of the square, you can take the base to be equal to one when using the formula.

So, as David explains, the area is half x one x two-thirds.

This means the area of the triangle is a third of the area of the square.

Did you get it?

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

