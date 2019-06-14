The Matildas are sowing the seeds for future footballers

EXCITING TIMES: Australia's Lisa De Vanna (right) challenges Italy's Valentina Cernoia during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match won 2-1 by Italy.

EXCITING TIMES: Australia's Lisa De Vanna (right) challenges Italy's Valentina Cernoia during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match won 2-1 by Italy. Francisco Seco

THE Matildas' World Cup campaign didn't get off to the greatest start after a 2-1 loss to Italy, but hope hasn't faded for their Clarence Valley fans.

Supporters sat up on Sunday night to witness the heartbreaking moment Italy stole a win in the 95th minute. A shocking blow to Australia who were on track to win.

But that loss hasn't hampered the excitement of the game for former Majos FC midfielder Brittany Hegedus.

"It's very exciting times for all countries involved and so wonderful that Australia is being represented by some very talented ladies," she said.

"It's time to support our Matildas."

Regardless of where the Matildas end up in this competition, their very presence is helping to inspire the next Australian generation.

The new Nike advertisement for example, which premiered during the recent Champions League final, conjures an inspiring alternate reality of what women's football could become.

In the three-minute commercial, 10-year-old Makena Cook follows her football idols, from running around the field with Dutch footballer Lieke Martens amid a cheering crowd to standing by former England player Alex Scott, the "first female coach" who shouts directions to Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Phillippe Coutinho. Even Matildas forward Sam Kerr makes an appearance before the commercial closes with the inspiring tagline: 'Don't change your dream. Change the world.'



"The Women's World Cup certainly will reach out to all walks of life all over the world, inspiring especially the younger generation," Hegedus said.

"Why wouldn't you want to get out and play this fantastic sport and the chance to play on the ultimate stage in front of all the world. Just watching the talent and the skills of these athletes will definitely make you want to take up this sport and aspire to reach the level that they have all reached.

"I myself was inspired by soccer and would encourage future generations to take up the sport and hopefully one day reach the big stage."