Test
The cash cow is the bedrock of our SuperCoach season.
Every year we scour draft analysis, the pre-season training titbits and practice match reports. At every club there is at least one - sometimes more, as you'll see below - cash cow option.
Cash cow doesn't strictly mean draftee either, some of the best cash cows are mid-pricers who soar in price and allow us to quickly upgrade or become premiums themselves.
Digital subscriber to Grafton Daily Examiner and want to play SuperCoach? You get free SuperCoach Gold access, find out how HERE.