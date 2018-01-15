The money's in pig racing at family fun day

PIG WHISPERER: Piglet racing caller and auctioneer Kevin Kiley in full voice at Iluka on Sunday for the piglet races, which were the main attraction for the Iluka Woombah Rotary Club's Fun Day.

THE CHANCE to make some money from racing pigs has been the secret to the success of the Iluka Woombah Rotary Club's family fun day.

Event organiser Graeme Lockyer said more than 300 had turned up at the Iluka Bowling Club's outdoor area for the fun day by the time racing started at noon.

"It's been better than last year," Mr Lockyer said. "We'd have around 300 now and more will come through the afternoon."

He said the Rotary Club had taken a risk this year and delayed the fun day by a week, putting it at the end of the peak holiday period in the village.

"People are starting to leave by now, so we weren't sure how it would go this time," he said.

"But the proof's of the pudding's here. We've got a great crowd and it's pretty obvious it's the piglet racing that's the main drawcard."

Self-confessed pig whisperer, Kevin Kiley, has been taking his pig racing show to charity events up and down the Australian east coast for the past 17 years.

"I've never done an accurate tally, but as a rough estimate I would say we've raised about $3million for charity in that time," he said.

"We've travelled up and down between Cairns and Hobart, mostly working from January to November."

Mr Kiley said a trip to the NSW South Coast village of Tathra during the New Year period was a break from tradition, which proved lucrative.

"The Tathra Lions Club grossed $56,000 from the event, which is pretty good going in anyone's money," he said.

Mr Lockyer praised the community's support of the fun day.

"We're a club with 16 members, but we've turned out today with 30 helpers. That says it all," he said.