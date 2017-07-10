19°
The Monstar ready to go bump in Ramornie Handicap

Matthew Elkerton
| 10th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Brett Cavanough-trained gelding The Monstar secures a win at the Sunshine Coast. The Scone gelding will be the topweight in the 2017 Ramornie Handicap.
Brett Cavanough-trained gelding The Monstar secures a win at the Sunshine Coast. The Scone gelding will be the topweight in the 2017 Ramornie Handicap. Steve Hart

RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club's barrier luncheon draw today is set to have a major impact on the chances of Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) hopeful The Monstar.

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough will be sweating on an inside lane for his stable star after confirming he will accept as topweight in the listed sprint.

Acceptances for Ramornie Day and Grafton Cup Day must be declared by 9am this morning after both major days of the carnival registered a strong field of nominations last week.

Cavanough's June Stakes winner at Randwick heads a field of 35 nominations for the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap which also includes Godolphin sprinter Badajoz, Ron Quinton-trained Winter Dash winner Boss Lane and Country Championships Final winner Free Standing (Cathleen Rode).

Cavanough, who has a stable of 46 in work at Scone, spoke with ATC handicappers last week so he was not surprised when his sprinter was saddled with 59.5kg for the feature sprint.

"The Monstar is fine, he's real good,” Cavanough said.

While last month's $150,000 AHC June Stakes is The Monstar's biggest win to date, the six-year-old followed it up with a luckless second in the $150,000 Civic Stakes last week, proving his form for the Ramornie.

2017 Australia Day Cup winning gelding Destiny's Kiss out of the Joseph Pride stable in Sydney has been saddled with the topweight in the $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup (2350m) after a fighting third in the listed Winter Cup at Rosehill Gardens last week.

However, it is understood Pride will not accept in the stayers' feature today being disappointed by the 60kg carry.

Australia's Queen of Racing Gai Waterhouse will be out to become the first femal trainer to claim four Grafton Cup victories with Caloundra Cup winner Supply and Demand nominated for Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable.

Fresh off a thrilling second place in the Winter Cup last start, Chris Waller-trained gelding Montauk will be hoping to upstage his rivals carrying 54kg.

Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude winner First Crush could be a strong chance to be the second prelude winner in a row to clinch the time-honoured Grafton Cup with the enigmatic gelding only carrying 54kg into the race.

It will come down to today's barrier draw luncheon at the Grafton Racecourse to split the two competitive fields.

Fresh from a winning treble at Thursday's Hawkesbury meeting, Sydney trainer Gary Moore will be a special guest at at the luncheon today.

Moore is a former eight-time Macau trainers' premiership winner and was previously a seven-time champion jockey in Hong Kong, riding more than 1500 winners across a four-decade career in the saddle.

The trainer will be joined on stage by ace jockey Hugh Bowman who, with 73 wins, has come from the clouds to be now outright favourite to take out the 2016-17 Sydney Jockeys' Premiership.

The luncheon will begin at 11am sharp in the CRJC's VIP carnival pavilion.

barrier luncheon clarence river jockey club crjc grafton cup julycarnival2017 ramornie handicap

