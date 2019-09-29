The most ridiculous Facebook Marketplace ads

IT'S the online community trading hub where people buy and sell furniture, baby goods, toys, tools … and half-eaten chicken burgers.

It's where a Brisbane woman was selling her boyfriend's pool table for free because she was "sick of his s***" and his "stick and bally things" cluttering up her place. That ad didn't last more than an hour. Boyfriend must have chalked it up as a cue she felt bad.

That's one of the funnier "for sale" posts we've seen on Facebook Marketplace recently. Here are 10 of our favourites …

1 Half-eaten McChicken burger

"$69 She goes hard … gets better with age."

The comparisons to a Hino truck, or whatever, implies they may have bought it via the drive-thru. She does go hard (and long), especially have done 760,000km in 2 months!

2 another half-eaten burger

"Free. Still pretty good size … interested buyers only."

Another tasty post and even better it's free. Um, look closely, it would seem the chicken pattie is way under-cooked. Hopefully whoever ate the other half hasn't still got their head in a bucket...

3 Dr Matt’s fully sick speakers

"$420. Fully sick speaker system … can be pulled apart for easy storage."

No takers so far. Well, it is just two plastic cups, a toilet roll and a great sense of humour.

4 Good profit in this cupboard.

"$700. Gorgeous dark coloured wardrobe."

Yes, nice, lovely piece of furniture … except it's been reduced from $850 ONO to $700, and, well, she did only buy it for $180.

5 Branching out into truck driving

"$5. Good stick, from gutter. Might have belonged to Harry Potter."

This is a favourite post. Love the Harry Potter reference and the update that the "kind hearted" stick had a lesson in a "20 tonne excavator". At least it wasn't under said excavator.

6 Jack in a box

"$100. Please note the following … first, the dog is not for sale its (sic) there for size comparison."

OK, but could I have also something placed next to the worried-looking dog for size comparison for the dog?

7 Hit me with your best slingshot

"Is your fortress besieged by barbarian hordes? Are you struggling to defend your keep with the use of puny week (sic) catapults and crossbows? Or do you not like the cut of your neighbour's gib (sic) …. Then this ISN'T the ad for you."

Goes on to explain he and his son built the catapult out of scrap wood and it is "currently only firing straight up".

8 Past it’s use by date, we think

"$1,000,000. Pear."

Core blimey, that's expensive. I wonder if it's for just one, or a pair? Get it?

9 Oh, bless them...

"$10"

Hard to work out what's actually shoved in this little cupboard … but at least it is in "God condition".

10 Do you need a lie down?

"$540. Selling. One casket."

Not really a laughing matter, except for the curious line: "selling as surplus to my needs." Hmmm, hope it's also, like the little cupboard, in "God condition".