Game of Thrones star conquers world

HAFTHOR Bjornsson has finally achieved his lifelong dream of winning the World's Strongest Man competition.

The Icelandic giant, who stands at 206cm and weighs a whopping 200kg, had finished runner-up the past two years.

But Bjornsson, known by many as portraying Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in TV show Game of Thrones, went one step further at the weekend to claim his first-ever WSM crown.

The 29-year-old made light work of the competition in Manila, Philippines, storming to victory in his qualifying group before winning the Overhead Press and Loading Race in the finals.

This saw Bjornsson finish top of the pile with 51.5 points - six-and-a-half more than closest competitor Mateusz Kieliszkowski and five-and-a-half more than four-time champion Brian Shaw.

Bjornsson has been competing at World's Strongest Man since 2011, consistently finishing in the top three since 2012.

The Max Overhead. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS /

However, he was yet to get his hands on the coveted trophy after coming close during Eddie Hall's victorious campaign last year.

British ace Hall, who set a world-record in the dead lift with 500kg in 2016, graciously handed over his title to Bjornsson following his shock retirement from WSM for health reasons.

But the signs were pointing to a Bjornsson victory regardless, with the beast already winning this year's Arnold Strongman Classic as well as Europe's Strongest Man.

He has also dominated Iceland's Strongest Man competition since 2011, with the country regarded as the historical home of the world's most powerful athletes, and is the first Icelander to win WSM since Magnus Ver Magnusson in 1996.

A man mountain.



Polish star Kieliszkowski was all smiles after landing his first-ever podium position, finishing just a single point ahead of WSM legend Brian Shaw.

The American icon, 36, has now finished third for two consecutive years after winning four times between 2011 and 2016.

He also lost out to Bjornsson at this year's Arnold, finishing second behind his rival in March.

And there is a general feeling that change is now afoot in the strongman game, with Bjornsson looking to become the new Shaw and dominate for years to come.

Hafthor Bjornsson and Mateusz Kieliszkowski. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS

