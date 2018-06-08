The must-have leather duds that landed Sara in court

THEY are the insanely-priced pair of leather pants made famous when swimming champ Geoff Huegill's wife Sara allegedly tried to steal them.

The Gold Coast publicist did not appear in Byron Bay Local Court when her matter was mentioned yesterday.

Mrs Huegill, 34, faces one count of larceny over the alleged theft of the $1895 pair of cropped black high-rise leather pants, after a second charge was dropped yesterday after being "filed in error", the court heard.

The mother of two allegedly stole the pants from Byron Bay clothing and homewares store Island Luxe Tribe on May 13.

Defence solicitor Paul Hunt lodged no plea to the charge and requested an adjournment.

Mr Hunt told the court he planned to lodge a Section 32 application for the matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Olympian Geoff Huegill and his wife Sara in 2014. Mrs Huegill, 34, faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday on one count of larceny over the alleged theft of $1895 Bassike cropped black high-rise leather pants similar to the pair from the same label shown opposite. DEAN LEWINS

Island Luxe is an ultra-trendy boutique that stocks a wide range of tasteful if very high-priced clothes, furniture and homewares.

The pants were designed and manufactured by Sydney fashion label Bassike, a brand which has attracted a cult following for its sustainably-manufactured and uber-hip garments.

A staff member at the brand's Paddington store in Sydney was not able to name the exact line of pants alleged to have been stolen, saying only "we have lots of leather pants".

While most people would baulk at forking out $1895, there are plenty of cashed-up women willing to open their wallets for Bassike-branded clothing.

Bassike also sells leather sandals for about $500, organic cotton T-shirts for $95, and cotton, linen and flax skirts for $360.

The label is an Australian success story after first opening on Sydney's North Shore in 2006. Its sixth store recently opened in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

Australian fashion blog Breakfast with Audrey featured the label in a blog describing it as "something of a cult label, well known for its minimalist luxe basics and super comfortable leathers".

On a blog post gushing about the brand, fashion website Broadsheet described it as "warm, Scandinavian minimalism".

Another blog described the brand as "understated elegance and simplicity" and appealing to anyone with a sense of "understated cool".

Made in Australia, Bassike leather pants are silk-lined.

While the $1895 price tag isn't surprising to fashion bloggers and haute couture fanatics, it's undoubtedly unaffordable to most.

As a comparison, you can get faux leather pants for $61.

Magistrate Dunlevy adjourned Mrs Huegill's matter to August 10.