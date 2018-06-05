Secret Netflix shortcut codes revealed

The Netflix shortcut codes to improve your binge watching habit.

RECKON you're a real Netflix pro? We've unearthed some hidden shortcuts that could help you up your game.

Both the mobile and desktop versions of Netflix have some secret controls you may not have realised even exist.

If you're binge-watching on a laptop or computer, it can be a bit of a pain to have to faff around with your mouse or trackpad.

Fortunately Netflix has built in a number of keyboard shortcuts that can get jobs done more quickly.

Here's a list of the most useful shortcuts:

• Space bar - toggle play / pause

• Enter - toggle play / pause

• F - full screen

• Esc - exit full screen

• Left Arrow - rewind 10 seconds

• Right Arrow - fast-forward 10 seconds

• Up arrow - volume up

• Down arrow - volume down

• M - mute toggle

• Shift-Alt-Left Click - adjust the streaming bit-rate (to improve or reduce the quality of the video)

The Netflix app has also had a redesign as of late.

Netflix also recently updated its mobile app, redesigning the controls.

It's now easier to navigate the app - and through a movie, if you know how.

Normally if you want to fast-forward through a TV show or movie, you have to tap the screen and then drag the time-bar up hit the skip icons.

But there's now a faster way to skip.

All you need to do is double-tap on the screen - on the left for a 10-second rewind or on the right for a 10-second fast-forward.

This makes it quicker and easier to skip (or backtrack) through something you're watching.

And you can also make the video full screen by doing a pinching-out motion.

Both of these features are already available on YouTube, so they should fell very natural on Netflix too.

However, you'll only be able to use these new mobile features on the very latest version of Netflix, so you might need to wait a few days if it's not appearing for you.

