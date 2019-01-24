Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ReachOut's digital care package is targeted towards young people living in drought-affected communities.
ReachOut's digital care package is targeted towards young people living in drought-affected communities. Jorja McDonnell
News

The new online resource to help youth in drought areas

Mark Zita
by
24th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'DIGITAL care package' is now available for young people living in drought-stricken communities.

Mental health charity ReachOut developed the pack to support those under pressure from the drought.

Examples of stresses young people endure include worrying about family members, their community, future, money and even feeling loss.

ReachOut CEO Ashley de Silva said young people were not immune to this kind of stress.

"This is ReachOut's first 'digital' care package especially designed to offer support to young people in drought-affected areas," Mr de Silva said.

"We've created these online resources because we know the drought is placing a huge amount of stress on young people in these communities.

"We will build on these resources and offer further support over the coming months."

The pack gives young people tips on how to cope with stress, advice on where to get further help and the option to participate in an online support forum.

Go to reachout.com/drought.

digital care package qld drought reachout
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Do you know these two men?

    Do you know these two men?

    Crime GRAFTON Police have made a public appeal for information following a malicious damage incident, and they believe these two men can help with inquiries

    Eight-foot python meets its match

    premium_icon Eight-foot python meets its match

    News Young woman steps up to save dog's life

    Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

    premium_icon Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

    Politics Cansdell, Gilbert show hand on reform