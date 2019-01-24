The new online resource to help youth in drought areas

ReachOut's digital care package is targeted towards young people living in drought-affected communities.

A 'DIGITAL care package' is now available for young people living in drought-stricken communities.

Mental health charity ReachOut developed the pack to support those under pressure from the drought.

Examples of stresses young people endure include worrying about family members, their community, future, money and even feeling loss.

ReachOut CEO Ashley de Silva said young people were not immune to this kind of stress.

"This is ReachOut's first 'digital' care package especially designed to offer support to young people in drought-affected areas," Mr de Silva said.

"We've created these online resources because we know the drought is placing a huge amount of stress on young people in these communities.

"We will build on these resources and offer further support over the coming months."

The pack gives young people tips on how to cope with stress, advice on where to get further help and the option to participate in an online support forum.

Go to reachout.com/drought.