The trend that could help the Clarence climb to new heights

BOULDERING, the healthy, social trend that is sweeping the nation. But what is it?

In short, bouldering is just like rock climbing but it is done without ropes on four to five- metre walls above big foam mats.

Now, bouldering gyms are being introduced right around Australia.

The form of climbing has been around for decades, with climbers taking on all forms of outdoor rock in the most beautiful of places.

But to make the sport more accessible, indoor gyms with synthetic rocks are now found right around the world.

NSW State champion rock climber Hugo Hornshaw, 14, trains at The Edge Rock Climbing Centre at Castle Hill on Thursday October 4th. Hugo Hornshaw, from Box Hill, is the NSW State champion Youth B Male in lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering. competitive rock climbing, which will be making its Olympic debut in 2020. (AAP IMAGE / Troy Snook)

It is a common complaint in the Clarence that there is nothing for young people to do aside from waterspouts or going to the pub.

While that is not entirely true, I feel we need more forms of leisure and entertainment in this beautiful part of the world.

I come from Canberra, where a bouldering gym called Blochaus has climbers return ever day, and it's the one thing I've been missing the most.

And although companies have opened bouldering gyms around the country, Blochaus has opened one in almost every major city in Australia.

Some may say we don't have the population to sustain such a business, but I think it would thrive because it would not only give our young people something to do, but also somewhere to congregate without getting into trouble.

The opening of the Grafton PCYC will create another outlet for our youth to gather and express themselves, and the centre could house something like this in the future.

It may be some time but I think that one day, we will get our own bouldering gym in the Clarence Valley.