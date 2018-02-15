Menu
The nuts, bolts and lots of concrete in Lawrence bridge

The new bridge at Lawrence crossing Sportsman Creek.
Adam Hourigan
by

WITH the new Lawrence Bridge opening next weekend, the old Sportsman Creek bridge which has stood since 1911 will be demolished.

And while it's wooden girders and frames have lasted more than a century, do you know what it takes to build a modern day bridge?

Take a look at this video produced by NSW Roads, which explains just what went into a bridge that should last Lawrence well into the next century.

The bridge will be officially opened with an open day on Saturday February 24. Come along and walk across the bridge before its official opening to traffic.

