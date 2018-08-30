Why are Aussies tuning out of Rove?

One television executive suggested he has lost his charm and is not as funny as he was when he was younger. Picture: Supplied

One television executive suggested he has lost his charm and is not as funny as he was when he was younger. Picture: Supplied

TIME appears to be up for Rove McManus with the one time TV wonder boy on the outer with viewers.

McManus' latest foray into television - Bring Back … Saturday Night - was a major flop for the three-time Gold Logie winner.

Just 203,000 viewers tuned in to the Channel 10 pilot and comes off the back of another dud for the network, Show Me The Movie, which barely registered a blip on the market.

It is a long way off his glory days hosting Rove Live, which he quit to pursue dreams of breaking into the US market.

His recent show Bring Back … Saturday Night flopped, with only 203,000 viewers tuning in. Picture: Instagram/@rovemcmanus

"This is just one of the inextricable realities of television, the audience just does not like Rove anymore," a highly placed television executive told The Daily Telegraph.

"When he was young, there was a real freshness to him and he seemed to be slightly too young to have that knowing way that he had. There was this inherent charm in how young he was and that knowing schtick that he had.

"Now that he is just an older bloke, the knowing and the age line up so he has sort of lost that cheeky charm. He is now just a presenter and not quite funny enough to be comedic and he is not quite straight enough to be straight so you are left waiting for the gag. He is kind of caught in a no man's land … that isn't to say that properly produced he couldn't work."

Media commentator James Manning from Media Week suggested the time which the show aired could have impacted the numbers.

"It was a tiny audience but Saturday night is a difficult one to pull an audience if it is not live sport," Manning said.

But while Bring Back Saturday Night had just over 200,000 viewers, The Split on ABC, recorded 485,000 and Getaway did 340,000 on Nine.

Online editor of TV Tonight David Knox said that audience did not support Rove.

"It's true the overnight ratings didn't match ongoing calls for a return to variety on television, and in many respects it was the audience's shot to get behind a concerted effort from the Roving team," he said.

After his stint in America, he returned to Australia to a radio gig with actor Sam Frost. It was later axed due to dismal ratings. Picture: Stephen Cooper

McManus, 44, has struggled to find an on air gig over the last several years.

On top of his luclustre TV career of late, he also co-hosted a radio show with Same Frost which recorded dismal audience numbers.

Network Ten's Chief Content Officer Beverley McGarvey defended the low numbers across the station's new format pilot which what aired several new shows which would only be commissioned with right audience reaction.

"We're really happy with our Pilot Week experiment, and would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts. We've enjoyed bringing new programming ideas to audiences and are thrilled with the overall response through live audience numbers and via social," she said.