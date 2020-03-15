The pages remain unturned

Mayor, Jim Simmons, signs a condolence book in memory of 50 people who were killed in a terrorist attack in a Christchurch mosque.

A YEAR on from Christchurch and a condolence book is still on Australian soil.

Soon after the Christchurch terrorist attack, Clarence Valley Council offered its condolences to the New Zealand town through a Mayoral Minute and encouraged local residents to contribute to a condolence book.

The Mayor would then personally deliver the book - filled with the messages from the Clarence Valley community - to Christchurch.

But it caused a minor uproar on social media, prompting Mayor Jim Simmons and the general manager Ashley Lindsay to confirm they would pay their own way to NZ to deliver the books.

Yesterday Ashley Lindsay said he had made an application through the LGA Professionals Group to attend a study tour to NZ on disaster recovery and resilience planning in April.

His intention was to deliver the books if he was accepted into the program.