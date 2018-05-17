Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Broncos and Cowboys winger Scott Minto at Suncorp Stadium with the mock
Former Broncos and Cowboys winger Scott Minto at Suncorp Stadium with the mock "bronze statue" created as a stunt by sports betting firm Sportsbet. Picture: David Kapernick
Rugby League

The People’s Immortal: NRL cult hero gets bronze statue

17th May 2018 5:43 PM

ASK rugby league fans who the ninth Immortal should be and you'll be bombarded with the usual suspects  - 

Darren Lockyer, Norm Provan, Mal Meninga, Dally Messenger. The list goes on.

Well, there's a man who's beaten them all to the punch - sort of.

In the lead-up to the Immortals announcement in August, sports betting firm Sportsbet have crowned NRL cult hero Scott Minto "The People's Immortal".

Scott Minto with his bronze statue at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: Sportsbet
Scott Minto with his bronze statue at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: Sportsbet

Minto, a winger who played a total of 35 games for Brisbane and North Queensland, had a mock bronze statue erected at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

The statue's permanent home will be Brisbane's iconic Caxton Hotel.

It follows the torrent of social media support for Minto after NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg revealed there'd be up to two inductees into rugby league's most exclusive club.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family … seeing all those online memes I thought I was half a sniff, so to get the 'Immortal' status is a cherry on top," Minto said.

Incredibly, Minto received his statue even before Broncos legend Allan Langer, who fans want immortalised in bronze at the stadium.

Related Items

brisbane broncos darren lockyer mal meninga norm provan north queensland cowboys nrl scott minto suncorp stadium

Top Stories

    'This is the best news we've had all year': Norco boss

    'This is the best news we've had all year': Norco boss

    News LOCAL supplier Norco will be back on the menu at hospitals after a stunning backflip by the Health Minister, who reversed a decision to shun the dairy co-op.

    Maclean markets have new managers

    premium_icon Maclean markets have new managers

    News After 30 years, the organising of Maclean markets has changed hands

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    News Non-government groups called to submit ideas to reduce homelessness

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    News I started crying because I knew what it meant

    Local Partners