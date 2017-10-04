The Perfect Blend is no longer a dream

CUP OF CHEER: N'Dea Skeels, owner Cheron Deem, Katisha Meaney and April Flavell-Adams enjoy a laugh over before the opening of new coffee shop A Perfect Blend in Grafton.

CUP OF CHEER: N'Dea Skeels, owner Cheron Deem, Katisha Meaney and April Flavell-Adams enjoy a laugh over before the opening of new coffee shop A Perfect Blend in Grafton. Adam Hourigan Photography

EVERY coffee drinker searches for the perfect blend, and they may find it at a new cafe on Prince St.

The Perfect Blend is Grafton-local Cheron Deem's life-long dream.

When she began working in the hospitality industry at 14, she knew it was the right fit for her and now, the 31-year-old has opened her own cafe in place of The Tilted Teaspoon.

"From previous work experience, I've picked up little things from different cafes where I've worked and I've learnt a lot from the industry, I just decided to create a little space of my own,” she said.

Ms Deem said the customers and the community had been extremely supportive of her new venture.

"We're keeping on the same staff, so (we're) keeping the customers happy,” she said.

"I just love serving people and I love cooking for people and getting the reaction. I love my job, I really, really do.”

The new cafe will be open for breakfast and lunch with hearty meals through the week and closed on Sunday.