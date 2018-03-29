The price of yellow tape

FAIR cop, I reckon.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are on a plane back to Australia with tails between their legs, deservedly suspended from the Johannesburg Test.

A simple, almost innocuous dressing room decision saw Australia drop the bundle right at the clutch moment of one of the most competitive and attritional Test series in history. The pressure valve to win burst beyond the usual ethical standards employed by those who truly love the game.

Instead, passing the three amigos in the skies are fringe hopefuls Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell, two of whom will join Peter Handscomb to have another crack at a permanent spot in the team, in what can be viewed as a trial at best in an otherwise limp fourth and final clash.

Luckily for Australia, Test cricket will be out of the limelight for a while, with only a single Test against Zimbabwe and two with Bangladesh before India tours next summer.

The penalty against the players is just, and consistent with previous indiscretions. I don't think it's too lenient. The trio will, after all, serve far greater penalties to their reputations for the rest of their careers.

Smith will be known as a captain tempted to cheat in his will to win at all costs, instead of the greatest batsman since Bradman. That's a costly price to pay.

Talking of cost, consider the financial ramifications. The IPL is perhaps the most fickle professional sporting arena on the globe in terms of its kingpin to pauper barometer. Just look at Tymal Mills - on a US1.8 million contract in 2017, unsigned in 2018, all down to a dip in form; no longer the flavour of the month.

Due to an overstep of the mark smaller than Mohammad Amir's spot-fixed no-balls, Smith has lost his lucrative multi-million dollar spot as captain of Rajasthan Royals.

However, there is just one piece of this puzzle still missing - Darren Lehmann has got to go.

Whether he knew about it directly or not, this could not have taken place without the dressing room culture he has fostered. And even if he didn't, it shows he doesn't have control of his players and has to go anyway.

In any case, I don't think the Australian public will stand for it if he stays.

As former Test wicket keeper and current Australian Cricketers Association president Greg Dyer attested this week, "Australian cricket must remind itself of its purpose that cricket is a teacher of an important Australian life lesson and that is to play with honour first and always”.

While kids' dreams are shattered at the downfall of their heroes Smith and Warner, I think Lehmann's biggest fans were in the dressing room - and that room now stinks.

There's a prime candidate in the name of Justin Langer who has shown with the Perth Scorchers he can breed a culture of success built upon integrity and respect.

This will indeed go down alongside the Chappell brothers' underarm incident of 1981 as one of those unforgettable chapters in Australian cricket history.

So on that note, I'll end on this famous post-match rant from commentator Richie Benaud.

"We keep reading and hearing that the players are under pressure and that they're tired and jaded, and perhaps their judgment and their skill is blunted, and perhaps they might advance that as an excuse for what happened out there today. Not with me they don't, I think it was a very poor performance, one of the worst things I have ever seen on a cricket field. Goodnight.”