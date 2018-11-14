Menu
Former ABC boss Michelle Guthrie and chairman Justin Milne discussed her controversial firing during a Four Corners interview this week. Picture: ABC
Opinion

The problem with Guthrie’s latest ABC accusation

by Miranda Devine
14th Nov 2018 6:57 AM
Surprisingly, former ABC chairman Justin Milne came out looking better than former ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie in the Four Corners expose of the turmoil at the top of the public broadcaster.

Guthrie blew any public sympathy for her sacking by the board when she made explosive allegations of "inappropriate touching" by Milne when he rubbed her back, during a board dinner at Billy Kwong restaurant last year.

"It was inappropriate behaviour," Guthrie told Four Corners.

"Inappropriate touching is the best description.

"I felt icky. It was unprofessional and inappropriate."

Milne vehemently denies the claim.

It is an allegation capable of destroying a man and not to be used lightly.

He couldn't have been more adamant.

During an interview with Four Corners this week, former ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie claimed former chairman Justin Milne touched her inappropriately while working together. Picture: ABC
"I never, ever behaved in an inappropriate way with Michelle. I had no reason to whatsoever, and I didn't," he said.

"I've had no physical relationship with Michelle at all. I never, ever acted inappropriately with Michelle or with any other woman in the workplace or any other woman at all."

How sad that it has to be said.

Guthrie was a grown woman in a highly paid job who plays a tough game.

In any case she only disclosed the incident nine months later, and only after she had been warned by Milne that "her job was on the line".

That is the real icky business in this story.

