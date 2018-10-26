The Proms are back with fabulous voices

The Saraton theatre is bathed in warm light as the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus perform the Afternoon at the Proms last year.

THE Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus are back again for one performance, with an array of music from 'Opera to Jazz' in this year's An Afternoon at The Proms.

With a cast of 80 musicians, it will feature the fabulous voices of Soprano Dominique Fegan from Opera Queensland, Mezzo Soprano Jessica Low from The Seven Sopranos, along with Baritone Jason Barry-Smith also from Opera Queensland. The afternoon is set for some high class entertainment with performers who have sung the professional roles of some of your most well-known opera favourites.

Lisa Butcher also returns with some unique vocal jazz arrangements, together with some of your favourite Dixieland and Big Band music as a contrast to a variety of entertainment, plus all your usual Prom's favourites!

The whole cast is looking forward once again to performing great music in a great venue with a great audience. Tickets are still available, but hurry there is only one performance on Sunday, October 28 commencing at 2pm at the Saraton Theatre. This year's Grafton Midday Rotary Raffle available at the concert, will go towards the purchase of a $12,500 ICU Defibrillator for the Grafton Base Hospital.

Jason Barry-Smith

Jason Barry-Smith's study in Brisbane, Munich, London and Rome led him to a singing career where he's a familiar and commanding presence on the Australian operatic stage, and is equally in demand as a singing teacher, conductor, arranger, and performing arts innovator.

He's performed in some of Opera Queensland's most successful productions including Sir Despard in Ruddigore, Dandini in Cinderella, Pish-Tush in The Mikado, Handsome in The Girl of the Golden West, Count Danilo Danilowitsch in The Merry Widow, Papageno in The Magic Flute, Guglielmo in Così fan tutte, Gabriel von Eisenstein and Doctor Falke in Die Fledermaus, Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet, Schaunard in La bohème, and the title roles in The Barber of Seville and Don Giovanni.

Jason has performed the title role in Billy Budd for the Brisbane Biennial Festival of Music, Papageno in The Magic Flute for Opera Australia (Opera on the Beach), Guglielmo in Così fan tutte for the Tokyo Arts Foundation, Mathieu in Andrea Chénier and Belcore in The Elixir of Love for the State Opera of South Australia, created the roles of Samuel in Electric Lenin for NORPA and Julian in Quartet for the New Zealand Arts Festival, Mamoud in The Death of Klinghoffer and the title role in The Barber of Seville for New Zealand Opera, Enjolras in Les Misérables for Wellington Operatic, Tony in West Side Story for Brisbane Festival, Major-General Stanley in The Pirates of Penzance for Essgee Entertainment, and Escamillo in Carmen for Opera 21 in Belfast.

He has held the postitions of Sessional Singing Teacher at the Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University, Artistic Director of the Queensland Youth Choir, Director - Young and Developing Artist Program at Opera Queensland, and Creative Director of Open Stage at Opera Queensland.

Jessica Low

Jessica Low is a Mezzo-Soprano based in South-East Queensland. She holds degrees from the University of Southern Queensland (where she was the winner of the Delith Brook Johnson award for Outstanding Vocal Performance) and The Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University. Jessica also has a passion for languages, and has studied Italian through the University of Queensland's Institute of Modern Languages.

Jessica is a member of the Opera Queensland Chorus and has performed in numerous productions including La bohème, The Perfect American, La traviata, Candide, Madama Butterfly, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Kiss Me, Kate, The Pearlfishers and Ruddigore. She also works within Opera Queensland's Open Stage Program to facilitate workshops for community members, both for children and adults.

In 2015 and 2016, Jessica performed leading roles in The Bulimba Opera and Orpheus and Eurydice, both created in collaboration with OperaQ and Blue Roo Theatre Co, a company for disabled artists.

From August until November in 2017, Jessica toured as Hansel in Hansel and Gretel, a co-production by OperaQ and shake and stir theatre co. This production has been reimagined especially for primary school students and was be seen by over 13, 000 children during the tour.

Jessica also performs regularly with The 7 Sopranos and, as a member of the group, has toured regionally and performed internationally. Performances have been at a range of events, including; the lighting of the Winter Wonderland tree at the World Trade Center Mall in Abu Dhabi, the Mater Little Miracles Valentine's Ball, Naersi 20th Anniversary Fashion Show in Shenzhen, China and the 2014 and 2016 Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols to name a few. You can hear Jessica on The 7 Sopranos latest album, Popcorn.

Dominique Feagan

Dominique Fegan appears regularly as a soprano soloist with Underground Opera. She has performed with Opera Queensland in over 20 productions in the chorus, as a soloist, an understudy and in small roles. As part of their education program, Dominique toured QLD and NSW in the combined roles of Mother and Witch in Hansel & Gretel and more recently understudied the roles of the Berta in The Barber of Seville and Old Lady in Candide.

Dominique has appeared as a guest artist with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in a number of Music on Sunday's concerts, as soprano soloist in Beethoven's 9th "Ode to Joy” and world debut of Gordon Hamilton's The Trillion Souls and as soprano soloist in Mahler's Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection” conducted by Alondra de la Parra (awarded one of Limelight Magazine's top 20 shows of 2016).

Other roles include Lady Billows (guest artist) in Queensland Conservatorium's world class and critically acclaimed production of Britten's Albert Herring, directed by Bruce Beresford; and Annina in La Traviata for the Brisbane Festival. In the UK, Dominique performed the roles of Violetta in La Traviata, the title role in Tosca (Park Opera) and Musetta in La Bohème (Candlelight Opera).

Other principal roles include Casilda in The Gondoliers, Angela in Patience, the title role in The Merry Widow, Josephine in HMS Pinafore, The Plaintiff in Trial by Jury, Phyllis in Iolanthe, Guenevere in Camelot, Maisie in The Boyfriend, and Hugette in The Vagabond King. Dominique performed the role of Carlotta in the Queensland premiere production of The Phantom of the Opera with Savoyards.