YOUR SAY: Proposed Palmers Island Marine Industrial Plan

After 10 years of deliberations Clarence Valley REJECTED this proposal FOR VERY GOOD REASONS. Then, just four people from Joint Regional Planning panel overturned this decision.



Not long after this decision was made by council, we purchased a property along School Road so our family could enjoy the quiet peaceful rural lifestyle and duck into the beach for a swim on hot summer days.



I believe it would be a DEVASTATING PLANNING MISTAKE for the Lower Clarence and for CLARENCE TOURISM to allow a marine industrial business to be plonked FAIR, BANG, SMACK in the middle of a quiet peaceful rural 'cluster' community that has a variety of established farmlands, a quaint little village, a little school, tourist parks, historical homesteads with gorgeous little B&Bs(one on the adjoining property) and also amazing riverfront homes with beautiful sprawling lawns and gardens to the shoreline. (We were hoping to build a little cottage home, such as this!!!).



I find it ridiculous that an 8mtr wall along one side of the development is meant to lessen industrial noise. Anyone with any sense would know that sound travels across water. Not to mention the consequences of this wall and the rest of the development in flood time.

Palmers Island already has an erosion problem and it definitely doesn't need increased flooding, which is a very real probable outcome, of this proposed development.



We are all for development BUT NOT ON PALMERS ISLAND. Established industrial zones, on Harwood and Goodwood Islands are where further development of this nature should take place.

I am sure the owner of Yamba Welding and Engineering if he stopped looking for excuses, could relocate his business to a suitable established zoned industrial marine site.... if he really wanted to!!!!!

The exquisite natural beauty of the Clarence River would be destroyed and tourism will suffer if we allow UGLY and large scale marine industrial boat building and welding industries to be dotted up and down its shoreline.



I SAY, 'NO' TO REZONING Palmers Island for RIVER FRONT INDUSTRIES.