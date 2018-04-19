The Radiators secret to surviving 40 years of rock and roll

LEGENDARY: The Radiators are heading to Maclean on April 21 as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

YOU would think living out a rock n roll lifestyle with one of Australia's hardest hitting bands could have some effect on your long-term memory but not Radiators drummer Mark Lucas.

"Did I speak to you 15 years ago?” the newspaper and name triggering some kind of episode of total recall.

"Um, yep, possibly,” was fessed up as we compared parallels of crazy for sticking it out in industries well known for being pretty full-on workplaces. "I suppose when you love what you do why stop doing it?” Lucas said.

Lucas is a relative newcomer in Radiators terms. He joined the band in 1989 and has been powering up that engine room at the back of the stage ever since.

Two of his colleagues, lead singer Brian Nichols and bassist Geoff Turner, have been there since the outset when in 1978 the Western Sydney four-piece made its debut and defined the sound that would see them tagged as the quintessential pub rock band.

Surpassing many milestones since then, The Radiators are this year celebrating a defiant four decades of performing live, something that possibly could lend itself to some pretty awesome statistics.

So when speculating whether he thought that it was feasible that one in two Australians over the age of 18 had been to a Radiators' gig in their lifetime, Lucas was open to the possibility.

"If someone like you puts that in the paper then we'll whack it on our website and run with it. It's quite possible that at one point in the 80s or 90s it would have been like that.”

Lucas said the band used to play areas like the Clarence a lot back in the day "mid-week runs on Tuesday or Wednesday nights on their way through to Queensland”.

"When airfares used to cost the earth. We'd call into Maclean and Grafton and had some really memorable nights in. I remember one Tuesday night in Grafton when half the Australian cricket team turned up.”

Despite the wild reputation The Radiators emit, Lucas said it was all an act. "You can't survive 40 years and drink and inhale everything that gets put in front of you.”

His other big secret to longevity was getting enough shut-eye.

"I'm a legendary sleeper. I can sleep in middle of the day... fall asleep on a plane before it leaves the ground. In the car, I can't drive during the day, I'm not trustworthy enough. Night time I'm fine but everyone knows, my family, my neighbours, my dogs know, Mark doesn't get up until midday.”

After thanking him for rising for the 10.30am interview, the fact daylight saving had just kicked was the motivation he needed. "I thought I'd better start making an effort to adjust so here I am.”

The other big reason the band plays on Lucas said was because they've been doing it for so long it's virtually in their DNA.

"It's the old, you stop and seize up mentality for us. We had a really busy run before Christmas, stupidly busy all of last year, and then we had four weeks off at Christmas. I hadn't had four week off for so long.

"The first week I was going mad. Still playing drums everyday, getting really hungry. At 10pm I'd be wide-awake doing laps of the house standing out in the front yard. I drove my partner mad. 'Go downstairs and play the drums for an hour' she'd say.” "I really don't like to think what will happen when we do stop.”

In between gigs Lucas teaches drum "and a bit of guitar”, something that helps keep being in a rock and roll band a pretty standard affair. "We have had pretty normal lives off-stage. Nobody's tried to be actors or radio personalities. I've taught music the whole time.

"The kids start rolling in in the afternoon, every half hour, hanging to see you and play a bit of drums and hear where you played on weekend. The parents like it too. I often wonder if they think little Jimmy was induced that night after a Rads gig. I wonder if we can ever tell him. Anything is good if it gets a kid to start playing an instrument I reckon.”

Lucas said The Radiators' 40th anniversary tour was worth celebrating because it was the real deal "because we've been playing non-stop”.

"It's not like we didn't play for 10 years and then came back to celebrate our 40th anniversary, hello Icehouse. Sorry, did I say that? Good on you Iva (Davies) for coming back and having a stab, we haven't seen you for a decade.”

Lucas's humour extends to talk of perhaps accumulating vast wealth through a Radiators superannuation fund over the course of four decades. "Of course we've got blocks of units and parcels of land in the South African rainforest... no we don't, we're not quite Midnight Oil.”

But before letting Lucas go back to bed the question had to be asked.

In the changing world of what's appropriate and what's not, did they ever cop a barrage for their more risque music and lyrics? "I think I know where you're going. No we've never been accosted by anyone. No-one's ever said anything like that. Times have changed and we have too but it's a crazy world out there so anything is possible.”

Like the time the band did once drop "the song” (Gimme Head) and recalled the outcome of that.

"We stopped playing it for about five minutes because we didn't want to be known as the Wickety Wak of rock and roll.

"Not that there's anything wrong with that band. They've made some dough and they can play, but we thought we'd better stop doing this Gimme Head thing. We wanted to be serious, it was in the 90s when we had long hair and beards and tried to have credibility so we dropped it and oh my god, we were nearly lynched in the carpark in Bundaberg by some burly Queenslanders. They were filthy and we were worried. 'How would you like a few bars of it now guys.... Do we do an a capella version for these blokes to keep them happy? I still remember it vividly.”

So expect to hear the song at the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday night along with all the other Radiators classics that ensure the memories of youth come flooding back.

"That's the thing with The Rads. We're reliable. People know what they're in for and what they're going to get.

"Back in the day we were liked by the kids who sat at the back of the bus but now we've got kids that sit at the front of the bus coming to see us too.

"We're really a bunch of lovely, polite gentlemen.”