Bert’s falling for his Socceroos family

BIT by bit the mask is slipping. As the intensity of a World Cup campaign heightens, the inscrutability of Bert van Marwijk is starting to slip.

From irritation with journalistic questions to an evident bond with his players, emotions are climbing to the surface. The human face of a top-level coach is starting to show.

Since May 19 van Marwijk has lived and breathed his Socceroos assignment, increasingly bound up in the fortunes of the team.

Partly it is his professional pride, but in large part too it is the enjoyment he has had in working with this squad of players. So close to getting a dramatic result against France, they must fight for their lives against Denmark on Thursday.

Never one to suffer fools gladly, van Marwijk has grown irritated with the perceived repetition of questions from journalists that he has previously dismissed - such as who will play against Denmark, headlined by Tim Cahill and Daniel Arzani.

"I like to talk about football for hours, when it really is about football," he said. "But when I get the same questions over and over again, and you say it in a little different way, I say - good friends, but don't bother me."

The flip side has been an attachment to the Socceroos that even van Marwijk admitted has grown steeply in the time he has trained them first-hand day after day.

Bert van Marwijk hugs Andrew Nabbout during the opening group match. Picture: Getty

He taught, they listened, and the result was almost a sizeable shock against France. It was most evident straight after that defeat, in an intensity of reaction that surprised some who have known him for years. He cares about them.

"Yeah, that's true," he said. "Because when you work every day you're getting closer. So we all were very disappointed about the result but I think everybody, including you, everybody, the whole world thought we would lose by three, four, five or six to zero.

"And then suddenly everybody saw, I think, maybe a completely different Australia. That makes us proud, everybody, especially for me. The players are most important, not so myself."

Part of it is his appreciation of the way they have responded to his methods.

"I don't know if I am surprised," he said. "I hoped but I didn't know that before. The only thing I know is the way I wanted to work and I hoped that they will improve. But they really improved."

Bert van Marwijk reacts after a penalty was given against Australia. Picture: AP

Certainly van Marwijk has a way of influencing those he wants to take with him, perhaps one of the reasons for the success he has had.

Eight years ago, as he prepared to lead Holland at the World Cup in South Africa, he grew concerned over the possible state of the practice pitch the Dutch would have.

"You have to go and speak to the people directly," he said. "In South Africa, I went five times extra to Johannesburg only to check the pitch, as they had to make a new one there.

"I only spoke to the groundsman. When you have contact directly with the groundsman, they will do something extra for you. I looked him in the eye, and said: You have to make my pitch good.

"We had a beautiful pitch."