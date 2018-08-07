Kate could miss Eugenie’s wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge might be forced to miss Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

IN a matter of weeks Princess Eugenie will walk down the same aisle Meghan Markle walked down in May.

And while this time Meghan will be watching from a pew, one person who could be noticeably absent is Kate Middleton, according to The Sun.

Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12 at St. George's Chapel, within Windsor Castle, with the entire royal family expected to attend.

It had been expected that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be there to witness the nuptials, but according to the Express, the wedding could clash with Pippa Middleton's due date.

Pippa, 34, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, recently revealed in her Waitrose magazine column that she's now in her second trimester - meaning she's likely to have the baby in October.

And while Pippa's exact due date hasn't been confirmed, if she does go into labour it's expected Kate will want to be by her side.

When the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince Louis in April, Pippa was spotted driving to Kensington Palace the very next day.

Last month, it was revealed that Princess Eugenie would be having a very similar guest list to Meghan and Harry.

Some celebrity faces will include Robbie Williams and wife Ayda, as well as George and Amal Clooney.

Model Cara Delevigne and singer Ellie Goulding - who Prince Harry was once romantically linked to - are also rumoured to be on the guest list.

And Princess Eugenie seems to have taken some tips from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding on May 19.

The 28-year-old is also inviting 1200 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the special day.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished with permission.