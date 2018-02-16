THE RIGHT TO TURN RIGHT: Our readers have their say

The offending no turn sign on the Through St/Bent St roundabout blocks the view of traffic enterring to the right causing havoc for drivers.

IT seems that everyone has an opinion on what to do about the bridge traffic, and specifically those who flout the rules, and turn right onto Bent St from the railway side of Through Street.

Yesterday, Grafton police conducted an operation with no warning, nabbing 20 winners in an hour who tried to get a head start on the traffic line, and they warn that they'll continue to do it into the future.

Our Facebook post on the story attracted more than 100 comments, and the overwhelming majority support the police in their move to enforce the letter of the law, and crack down on the illegal turn.

Here's some of your comments in support of the operation:

Leeanne Colling: From railway in morning n tafe afternoon-what amazes me is business work vehicles that are local n know the rules but break it every day

Mark Goldie: About bloody time these boofheads copped a fine.Now get the arrogant drivers who push in of an afternoon at Clarence street. Good work to the police.

Kimberley Murray: Good it happens everyday ive seen trucks going up there to

Bob Vickers: Good to see they are on the job... I bet the ones caught will cry foul..lol..lol

Olivia Gray: Yes!! But dont warn people!!!

Luci Fysh: Happy days

Laura Bruce: Saw them this morning

Some however didn't believe it was good use of police time:

Nathan Morton: just because something is a 'rule' doesn't mean its right! people going around that round about in peak hour traffic is hardly saving lives. it is a prime example of revenue raising, if you cant see that you need to revaluate your understanding of bias.

For many others though, they think the police operation hasn't gone far enough, with many encouraging police to look at other intersections:

Zac Majid: What about behind TAFE between 3&6pm to get on the bridge , across from KFC........???

Kirsty Bransdon: So now they need to do Clarence St Turing onto the bridge

David Bird: Now they can move on to the idiots who queue across the round abouts in town.

Peggy Lee: Try villier st, people in right lane turning left to go onto bridge.

Paul Hewitt: keep it up now try clarence st in the arvo

But perhaps the best piece of advice came from one reader, who offered what may well be the only real solution available at the moment:

Barbara Anderson: Sit back, enjoy the trip & be thankful of the beautiful scenery, it could be worse..