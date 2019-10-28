The road from anxiety to the Jacaranda stage

2019 Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder and Junior Jacaranda Queen Brigette Jamieson show off their new crowns on stage at Market Square.

2019 Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder and Junior Jacaranda Queen Brigette Jamieson show off their new crowns on stage at Market Square. Adam Hourigan

SURMOUNTING mental health problems isn't easy but 2019 Jacaranda Queen Ashton Blackadder took the personal challenge with gusto during the past few months of her campaign, resulting in a jubilant win and rapturous cheers from a packed Market Square on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old pharmacy assistant received Grafton's "highest honour bestowed on a young lady, Queen of the Jacarandas”, reflecting upon the festival that means so much to her but wasn't always easy.

The "overwhelmed and honoured” new Queen said if someone had told her this time last year that she would be standing up on stage wearing the crown she would have said, "as if”.

Ms Blackadder, who is not related to festival manager Mark Blackadder, recalled her long relationship with the festival from her childhood, when the "fireworks made her cry”, to her favourite event, the float procession, and memories of fairy floss and jacaranda ice-cream.

But she also spoke candidly about her teenage years, when the festival became a traumatic experience as a young person battling anxiety and depression.

"I couldn't handle crowds, public speaking was horrific, public events terrifying...” Ms Blackadder said, naming things she never thought she could face.

Sparks fly in the background as Ashton Blackadder takes her crown and throne after being announced 2019 Jacaranda Queen. Adam Hourigan

"When Bronte (2018 Jacaranda Queen) asked me, I said to her 'are you crazy'.”

Ms Blackadder said she decided to push herself and for her efforts is now a "stronger person, more mature and more confident.”

She thanked her family for putting up with her stress and "grumpiness” to support her through "this once in a lifetime experience”.

"They will all get expensive Christmas presents this year,” she said.

The elated new queen, the first to wear the new crown, said she couldn't wait to "dive into this week.”

"(Whatever it takes) don't let mental illness stop you from doing anything in life,” she said to cheers from the audience.

Jacaranda Princess went to early childhood educator Dana McKew, who also grew up with the festival and felt great pride in being part of queen's party.

"It's been an incredible experience ... I've been able to meet so many more people of the community.”

Hugs as Dana McKew is named Jacaranda Princess. Adam Hourigan

Thirteen-year-old Brigette Jamieson was crowned Junior Jacaranda Queen, remembering the previous roles she had played at the crowning when she was growing up, including cape bearer and flowergirl, before encouraging other young girls to grow their confidence by entering.

Junior Jacaranda Princess Sahara Powell was overwhelmed, overcoming her nerves to thank everyone, especially her mum, former Jacaranda Queen Natasha Powell, for looking after her hair and make-up while she acknowledged her siblings, thanking them for "letting her take up all of mum's time for past eight months”.

Emotions run high for Sahara Powell, who was later crowned 2019 Junior Jacaranda Princess. Adam Hourigan

Another highlight of the evening was the induction of four new life members into the Jacaranda Festival Committee, amazing women who have devoted many years to ensure the festival has survived.

Cheryl Barnes, Eleanor Powell, Gail McBay and Shirley Adams (who could not attend) were all honoured and shocked by the announcements that tested their secret-keeping ability.

"I knew Eleanor was getting one and helped organise hers,” Cheryl said. "but I didn't know I was getting one.”

"And I knew Cheryl was getting one and helped with that, so it was a real surprise to hear my name read out, too,” Eleanor said.

The crowning ceremony was another of the transformative events of this year's festival, held under the big top. A few sprinkles of rain teased but never eventuated, the heat of the day dissipating to ensure another stellar jacaranda evening.

The traditional event was hosted this year by guest of honour and country music star Samanatha McClymont and regular stage presence Desan Padayachee, the hi-tech presentation including fireworks on stage was well received, and the candidates raised almost $24,000 across their campaigns.