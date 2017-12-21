The road to making the Clarence Valley plastic bag-free

FROM July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags and the Clarence Valley Council would like to hear the views of residents and businesses to help with the transition to life without them.

IF YOU are one of those people who rely on single-use plastic bags then your days are numbered - as far as impacting the environment goes.

From July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags and the Clarence Valley Council would like to hear the views of residents and businesses to help with the transition to life without them.

Council has set up two separate surveys - one for residents and one for businesses - and is offering survey respondents the chance to win a Live With Less Plastic Pack, which includes reusable shopping bags, reuse containers, a keep cup and other sustainable initiatives as an incentive prize.

The council's waste and sustainability coordinator, Ken Wilson, said many people already took their own reusable shopping bags when shopping, but millions of single-use plastic bags still made their way into rivers, oceans and the landscape.

"When larger supermarkets stop handing out free single-use plastic shopping bags, people will need to be reusable bag ready," he said.

"The purpose of this survey is to determine the community's current use of single-use plastic bags and what barriers exist that make it difficult or challenging to use reusable bags.

"The outcomes of the survey will be used to design a program to help and support the community to reduce their use of plastic bags in preparation of the removal of plastic bags from large chain supermarkets."

Individuals can take the survey here.

Businesses can take the survey here.

The survey finishes at the end of February.

Written comments can be sent to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or Clarence Valley Council, Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.