Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The road to making the Clarence Valley plastic bag-free

FROM July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags and the Clarence Valley Council would like to hear the views of residents and businesses to help with the transition to life without them.
FROM July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags and the Clarence Valley Council would like to hear the views of residents and businesses to help with the transition to life without them. natalie_board
Lesley Apps
by

IF YOU are one of those people who rely on single-use plastic bags then your days are numbered - as far as impacting the environment goes.

From July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags and the Clarence Valley Council would like to hear the views of residents and businesses to help with the transition to life without them.

Council has set up two separate surveys - one for residents and one for businesses - and is offering survey respondents the chance to win a Live With Less Plastic Pack, which includes reusable shopping bags, reuse containers, a keep cup and other sustainable initiatives as an incentive prize.

The council's waste and sustainability coordinator, Ken Wilson, said many people already took their own reusable shopping bags when shopping, but millions of single-use plastic bags still made their way into rivers, oceans and the landscape.

"When larger supermarkets stop handing out free single-use plastic shopping bags, people will need to be reusable bag ready," he said.

"The purpose of this survey is to determine the community's current use of single-use plastic bags and what barriers exist that make it difficult or challenging to use reusable bags.

"The outcomes of the survey will be used to design a program to help and support the community to reduce their use of plastic bags in preparation of the removal of plastic bags from large chain supermarkets."

Individuals can take the survey here.

Businesses can take the survey here.

The survey finishes at the end of February.

Written comments can be sent to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or Clarence Valley Council, Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.

Related Items

Topics:  clarence valley council dirtgirlworld environment plastic bag plastic bag ban

Grafton Daily Examiner
Christmas thieves strike again

Christmas thieves strike again

BRAD Layton fears the Clarence Valley Christmas spirit is disappearing after being the latest victim of decoration theft.

LIGHTS UP: Where to see Grafton's best Christmas lights

Armidale Rd, South Grafton

New displays take limelight from regular favourites.

Helicopter to recovery seriously ill cruise passenger

Voyager of Seas speeding to meet chopper

HIGHWAY HORROR: 9 shocking Pacific Highway crashes

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Pacific Highway from Ulmarra to Maclean a known blackspot

Local Partners