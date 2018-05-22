The kid behind this gap-toothed photo

Brian Mulroney beams as the trumpet fanfare starts up as Meghan Markle enters the chapel.

THEY have their own YouTube channel and are often guests on one of Canada's biggest morning shows, but little seven-year-old pageboys Brian and John Mulroney could not contain their awe at the royal wedding.

The Canadian twins are already being labelled the breakout stars of the big day, with a photo of Brian giving a huge gap-toothed grin as he carried Meghan's trail down the aisle going viral online.

The twins, who were selected to arrive in the car alongside the new Duchess, are the sons of her best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Ms Mulroney, 38, is a Toronto-based stylist who is married to TV host Ben Mulroney. Mr Mulroney's father is former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Jessica was heavily involved in the wedding planning, said to have flown to the UK earlier this year for some of Meghan's wedding dress fittings.

The mum-of-three is also a celebrity stylist and PR expert - and also the founder of The Shoebox Project - which collects and distributes gifts in the form of shoeboxes to women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The two Mulroney boys - who were both missing front teeth - looked thrilled to be part of the wedding laughing and gasping at the crowds from the moment they pulled up with Meghan at the church.

Ben and Jessica Mulroney pose for a picture before heading to Meghan Markle’s evening reception.

The wedding wasn't the brothers' first taste of the spotlight. The pair often make cameos on their dad's show Your Morning. They also have their own YouTube channel which includes cute videos of the pair showing off their dancing skills and hosting "Pokemon News", a segment about their favourite Pokemon cards.

Page boys John and Brian Mulroney wave to the crows as Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony.

Mr Mulroney was clearly amused to see his son's photo going viral and posted the image of Brian's huge grin on his Instagram with the funny caption "Ok, Brian. You're getting a TV in your room for the summer".

He also re-tweeted a post from his brother which said "I think now is a terrific opportunity to highlight Brian & John's YouTube videos for more cuteness" and linked to a Canadian news story about the boys "melting hearts" at the wedding.

The ridiculously cute twins carried Meghan Markle’s train as she walked up the aisle.

Jessica Mulroney also uploaded a photo of her son's carrying Meghan's train on Instagram, captioning it: "Proud friend. Proud mom."

The twins and the other pageboys all wore miniature versions of the Blues and Royals frock coat that Prince Harry wore. Each page boy's initials were embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps.