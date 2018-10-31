Menu
Experts advise the scarier the better when it comes to Halloween. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Offbeat

The dos and don'ts of trick-or-treating

by Marnie Cohen
31st Oct 2018 5:04 AM

IT'S a relatively new celebration in Australia and it seems some parents are still getting tripped up by the dos and don'ts of trick-or-treating.

Thousands of children will hit the pavement tonight - dressed head to toe as ghouls and goblins - to go door-to-door asking for sweets and lollies.

And when it comes to what to wear the experts say the scarier the better.

University of Sydney department of art, history and film studies expert Olivia Oliver-Hopkins said people were "drawn to spooky things."

"Most of the research on horror suggests that we're drawn to spooky things essentially because we like exploring danger without any real physical threat … as a 'test of our mettle' to see how much we can take," she said.

Those taking part are urged to dress the part, accompany children at all times and only take one treat per home.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy to kids at the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
The White House was decked out in Halloween decorations for the annual trick-or-treat event. Picture: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
If you are wanting to host trick-or-treaters make it obvious with a few decorations or a pumpkin out the front and hand out wrapped sweets to prevent the spread of germs.

Trick-or-treaters should avoid homes where the lights are off and no decorations out the front.

Children should be told not to enter a home - without their parents - at any time.

A spokesperson from NSW Police is warning revellers that not everyone marks Halloween.

" … So it's best to stick to houses with decorations on their property … remain it well-lit areas and inspect candy thoroughly before eating," they said.

Harvey, 8, and Mischa, 8, and Ella, 3, Samuel, 10, and Joshua, 7, prepare for trick-or-treating. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Getting prepared in Drummoyne yesterday was eight-year-old Harvey Haywood who said: "We love trick or treating with our friends … scaring people in a group gets us more lollies."

Ten-year-old Samuel Nixon said: "Trick or treating is fun to do with all your friends and family … it's also the best way to get twice as much candy."

