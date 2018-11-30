Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INFERNO: Large smoke cloud over Gracemere during evacuation.
INFERNO: Large smoke cloud over Gracemere during evacuation. RUSSELL PROTHERO
Opinion

The scary, the bad and the good of Gracemere evacuation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
30th Nov 2018 3:28 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STANDING in my driveway looking over Gracemere on Wednesday afternoon felt like I was standing in some sort of Armageddon scene of a blockbuster movie.

As I scurried about gathering essentials and my beloved dog for evacuation, I felt the fire's heat in the extraordinary strong winds gushing through the suburb.

Despite having lived in bushfire-prone zones in the past, this was the first time I had been required to evacuate.

Even the inside of my house had an eerie orange glow about it as I took one last walk through, ticking off lists in my mind of essential items to gather while absorbing the reality that I may never step foot back inside my home filled with memorabilia and memories.

That reality hit me earlier as I drove down the Burnett Highway, feeling my car struggle against the ferocious winds that were carrying fire embers through the air.

Unfortunately, as many people's anxiety levels rose as expected in such a situation, there were some bad moments that need mentioning.

As residents sat in their cars with their children, pets and essentials on the Bruce Highway back into Rockhampton, there were some people who were selfish and rude.

As the hot air rose, so too did the tempers of some of my fellow evacuees.

More than 90 per cent of evacuees did the right thing by staying in the queue in the right-hand lane as they waited for traffic in front of them to slowly move forward through the Yeppen roundabout and into Rockhampton.

However, there were some that couldn't wait and drove down the left-hand lane, pushing their way into the queue closer to the roundabout.

Fights erupted between motorists on the highway as people waited about 45 minutes to get through.

Despite these few incidents on the Bruce, it was amazing to see how a big community could come together for each other in an unprecedented emergency.

Not only were there offers from friends, colleagues and minor acquaintances of help of any kind that one would need, but there were many offers from strangers on social media to help fleeing evacuees or property owners in the line of fire.

Again, as this region has faced another life-threatening disaster, its residents pulled together to help each other in true Aussie spirit. Thank you to all the emergency service personnel who spent long hours in the hot windy conditions, away from their loved ones, to help save this community.

Thank you to all the people who posted offers of help to complete strangers in their time of need.

More Stories

cq fires evacuation gracemere fire opinion qld bushfires qldfires tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tireless Wendy picks up statewide award for her work

    Tireless Wendy picks up statewide award for her work

    News Six-month search for the State's leading volunteer finishes with the selection of Grafton woman.

    • 30th Nov 2018 4:32 PM
    This is what happens when you cut someone off

    premium_icon This is what happens when you cut someone off

    News Police are seeking any information relating to the incident

    Movember MoBros about to scratch their 30-day itch

    premium_icon Movember MoBros about to scratch their 30-day itch

    News It's a 30-day itch a lot of caring men are about to scratch.

    Driver caught watching a movie

    Driver caught watching a movie

    Crime “This person needs their licence cut up straight away.”

    Local Partners