The search for the rightful owner

The Clocktower Gallery at the Tourist Information Centre is closing down alongside the information centre. Members Norma Beddow, Bernie Kenny and June Allen are upset all the fabulous arts and crafts they make will no longer have a home. Caitlan Charles

DID you purchase a gift from the Clocktower Gallery on July 25 and not pick it up?

The Clocktower gallery are on the look-out to reunite an $180 item bought at their store with the rightful owner.

Clocktower Gallery president Bernie Kenny said they don't have a name for the man but know he is from Copmanhurst.

"He paid for the gift... and said he was going to come back but didn't,” he said.

The unidentified man told volunteers it was a 21st birthday present for his grandchild.

Mr Kenny said they don't know what to do with it.

"We kept saying 'he'll come back, he'll come back',” he said,

Mr Kenny said the rightful owner should contact him on 0428 448 396 and needs to describe the item to him.