This could be the best job in the world.

FORGET tapping away at a computer, slogging it out on a construction site or spending hours commuting to your office each day, because applications are open for the "World's Best Job" and you don't need any experience to apply.

In fact, it's actually better if you're terrible at the role. Really.

The successful candidate will travel to Sweden, live among beautiful mountains, have all expenses paid, and can even take a friend. Yes, a friend.

So what do you need to be hopeless at? Skiing.

Tenson, a Swedish clothing company, is on a global search for two "mediocre" skiers to test out the durability of its products - in Sweden.

According to the job ad, "Very limited prior experience of skiing is beneficial but not a requirement."

They want two people who are different sorts of experts. The perfect candidates are experts at falling over. Falling over in the lift queues. Falling over on the T-bar. Falling over on the slopes.

Not bad for the "World's Best Job".

The future professional ski gear testers will get paid €25 per hour ($AU40), be provided with return flights to Sweden from anywhere in the world, Tenson ski gear to keep, accommodation, food and drink, lift passes and ski lessons, all with a companion of their choice.

Dreaming of quitting your job and eating endless Swedish meatballs already?

Well, perhaps hold off on that resignation letter for now.

There's no catch, however the dream job may be short-lived. The offer only includes a four-day lift pass, with the possibility of an extension.

Karin Plonaitis, Tenson's Chief Brand Officer, told news.com.au the inspiration for the viral campaign came from customer feedback and insights into its own social media accounts.

"All of the outdoorsy people that got attention were always doing something extreme - off piste, heli-skiing, backflips, climbing in Yosemite.

"We wanted to find a way to shine a light on the 'average' yet passionate outdoor lover."

So far so good for Tenson. The role has already received more than 8000 applications from 40 countries.

"As we're founded in Sweden, we're of course also proud to inspire people to visit and experience our amazing nature," Plonaitis said.

The two successful candidates will be "working" in Idre fjäll, Sweden, which has 26 ski lifts, 40 runs and is one of the Scandinavia's largest mountain resorts.

The resort currently has more than 86 kilometres of terrain open for skiers and snowboarders, with a base of 70cm. Like any great European ski destination, it has slopes for beginners all the way through to black runs for the advanced.

Idre fjäll is almost half way up Sweden on the map, 460 kilometres from Stockholm and 150 kilometres from Mora.

Once the successful candidates arrive, their only responsibilities and duties are to enjoy their time in the mountains, take the ski life to the top, ski down, then repeat.

They'll also need to provide feedback on the supplied Tenson ski gear.

Plonaitis said they are "offering a few lucky people to enjoy the 'pro' life without any pressure."

So if you're someone who approaches skiing with a "test-and-learn mentality" and has "never got a compliment for the riding style," perhaps you should apply.

Anyone interested can find out more and submit their application here before 11 February.

The role is similar to worldwide "dream job" campaigns such as the "desert island bookseller" opportunity in a luxury Maldives resort and Tourism Queensland's "Best Job in the World". Tourism Queensland's role was extremely popular. It offered a six-month 'caretaker' job for the Great Barrier Reef and amassed 35,000 applications.