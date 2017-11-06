The SES needs your help

STORM season is here, and the SES are calling for volunteers from the Clarence Valley to help build greater community resilience in the face of severe weather.

A new program called Volunteering Reimagined has been launched by NSW SES, and Clarence Nambucca Region SES Acting Region Controller Michael Stubbs said this new program taps into the wide range of skills within the local community.

"The purpose of 'Volunteering Reimagined' is to broaden the capability of the NSW SES in our Region and provide more opportunities for people to join us,” he said.

"More people want to help their communities but often feel they can't because they are busy and feel they don't have the time to offer. Some also believe they do not have the physical strength to help with some of the emergency tasks that the NSW SES often responds to.

Mr Stubbs said as part of the new program, three new volunteer categories have been created to compliment their existing unit members.

"These new categories of volunteers include Community Action Team (CAT) members, corporate volunteers and spontaneous volunteers,” he said.

"So it doesn't matter whether you have a few hours or a few days to spare each year, you can get involved with the NSW SES and you don't necessarily have to be out in the elements battling Mother Nature,” he said.

"Whether you're doing those front line roles or providing assistance in a supporting role like managing logistics or finances, intelligence gathering, media liaison or community engagement, there is a place for you with the NSW SES.

"With the storm season upon us, there has never been a better time to volunteer with the NSW SES. Whatever your background, wherever you live and whatever you can do, there is a place for you to join us,” he concluded.

For more information about volunteering with the NSW SES visit: www.ses.nsw.gov.au