THE SHOW GOES ON! Maclean gets the go ahead

Fireworks explode above the Maclean Showground towards the end of the main night of the 2015 Maclean Show.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Fireworks explode above the Maclean Showground towards the end of the main night of the 2015 Maclean Show.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

They've got a shiny new building and now they can use it, with the Maclean Show today announcing that it's full steam ahead for this year's show.

Show society president Brian Ferrie said the full show would go ahead following the success of others in the area.

"We've got to follow the COVID rules, but we have a template to follow from our Sydney office of agricultural shows," he said.

"But it shouldn't be any problems, we liaise with the police and the health department and everything will be fine.

"They ran a successful show at Glen Innes recently and everything was great."

Maclean Show president Brian Ferrie takes a look down the row in the poultry display.

Mr Ferrie said schedules would be out in the next week for all the usual events, and all the usual favourites would be there.

"Fireworks, demolition derby and some stunt rider motorbikes will all be there for the Wednesday night," he said.

Sitting high above the ring is the jewel in this year's crown, a rebuilt pavilion knocked down in a storm in 2018 which Mr Ferrie said was perfect for the show.

"It's absolutely beautiful, they've done a really good job. It's a lot bigger space for us," he said.

>>>RELATED: Grafton, Maclean agricultural shows get early Christmas present

Mr Ferrie encouraged people to get involved with the show, and said that more volunteers would be needed to help with new COVID restrictions.

He encouraged people to take advantage of show memberships, which would let a family of two adults and three children in for the $30 price.

"They will be available two weeks before the show for the four hours each day the office is open," he said.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis gets into the spirit of things with representatives from the Maclean Show Society and a representative from Clarence Valley Council at Maclean Showground.

The society was also keen to hear from any young women willing to try out for the senior and junior showgirl titles.

"We've got about 6-8 already, but the more the better," he said.

"The showgirls dinner will be held in the new pavilion on March 27 … the tickets are $40 a head, and we'd really encourage everyone to come along."

The show will go ahead on April 20 and 21.