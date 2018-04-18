The sideshow goes on for Maclean kids

Rya Sharma and Dylan Welch, of Maclean, give the thumbs up for the sideshow held at Maclean Showground.

Rya Sharma and Dylan Welch, of Maclean, give the thumbs up for the sideshow held at Maclean Showground. Adam Hourigan

THE sound of animals may have been missing, but they were ably replaced by the screams of young children as a small crowd turned out to celebrate at the Maclean Showground on Tuesday night.

With many buildings battered by a 'super' storm in January, the show was cancelled, but following a donation from the Showman's Guild, they turned on the lights and rides for one night of family fun.

With last year's Maclean Showgirl Nicole Cowling travelling up from Sydney to help collect gold-coin donations at the gates, the familiar sideshow was still there, with fairy floss and fun combined with death-defying rides that kept a mostly young audience entertained.

As an added bonus for the crowd, the guild also put together a fireworks display that lit up the showground skies.

The Maclean Show will now look to a gala dinner fundraising night on June 2, to be held at the Maclean Services Club. The night will include a two course dinner and entertainment, as well as the crowning of the 2018 junior and senior showgirl.