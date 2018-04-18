Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rya Sharma and Dylan Welch, of Maclean, give the thumbs up for the sideshow held at Maclean Showground.
Rya Sharma and Dylan Welch, of Maclean, give the thumbs up for the sideshow held at Maclean Showground. Adam Hourigan
News

The sideshow goes on for Maclean kids

18th Apr 2018 1:13 PM

THE sound of animals may have been missing, but they were ably replaced by the screams of young children as a small crowd turned out to celebrate at the Maclean Showground on Tuesday night.

With many buildings battered by a 'super' storm in January, the show was cancelled, but following a donation from the Showman's Guild, they turned on the lights and rides for one night of family fun.

With last year's Maclean Showgirl Nicole Cowling travelling up from Sydney to help collect gold-coin donations at the gates, the familiar sideshow was still there, with fairy floss and fun combined with death-defying rides that kept a mostly young audience entertained.

As an added bonus for the crowd, the guild also put together a fireworks display that lit up the showground skies.

The Maclean Show will now look to a gala dinner fundraising night on June 2, to be held at the Maclean Services Club. The night will include a two course dinner and entertainment, as well as the crowning of the 2018 junior and senior showgirl.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Being first with the news has its down side

    Being first with the news has its down side

    Opinion Traditional media is battling it out online but the road to recovery might be an old one

    • 18th Apr 2018 1:32 PM
    Thief lost in space

    Thief lost in space

    Crime Do you have any information about this?

    OPINION: Fat, female and the butt of every joke

    OPINION: Fat, female and the butt of every joke

    News "We need to talk about human decency.”

    Search called off for missing surfer

    Search called off for missing surfer

    News A search for a surfer reported missing at Byron has been called off

    Local Partners