This simple home buying step could save you thousands

YOU'VE fallen in love with your dream home, but there's one vital step you have to make before make that offer.

Enter the building and pest inspector.

Unfortunately, this is the step too many buyers skip because they are buying with their heart not their head.

Or worse, after getting the report they are so enamoured with the charming property they kid themselves they can ignore the termite infestation.

But not spending those few hundred dollars, or worse, getting the inspections done and not taking their advice, can costs you thousands of dollars, plus give you heartache and stress down the track.

Last month, a survey of 1000 Australians, commissioned by ME Bank, revealed buyers considered forgoing a building inspection the biggest mistake they could make when buying property.

A massive 83 per cent of respondents said not stumping up the $500 to $1000 for a building inspection was the riskiest buying move they could make.

Northern Rivers Inspect My Home branch manager, Andrew Boike, 43, said no matter how cheap a home is, spending around $430 on a building and pest check is worth every cent.

He said the purpose of a building inspection is to warn about any significant damage to the building and needs to be carried out by a professional.

"The inspector needs to have the experience needed to find the most common building faults and give advice on the significance of the fault"

Mr Boike said a building and pest inspection was a low-cost investment with enormous benefits.

"The usual pricing is around $450 for a building and pest inspection by our licenced, insured and experienced inspectors," he said.

"But the benefits are priceless," he said.

"We not only look at structural defects such as cracks in the brickwork, we also look at termite activity and damage and this is where big the costs can come in if you buy and don't know there's a problem there then have to treat it."

Mr Boike said anyone considering using a building inspector in the region needs to be aware that in NSW, anyone can set up business without having any experience.

