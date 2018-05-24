Simpsons creator reveals new Netflix show

First look at Matt Groening's new show.

FANS of The Simpsons have a reason to be excited as the legendary series' creator is getting another new show. Netflix has picked up a series from Matt Groening for two seasons.

The 63-year-old animator is moving forward with a series called Disenchantment. According to Deadline, comedians Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre have signed on to be the lead voice actors behind the show.

Set in a failing medieval kingdom called Dreamland, the show focuses on the exploits of a hard-drinking woman named Bean (Jacobson), her elf companion Elfo (Faxon) and her personal demon (Andre). Groening will reportedly also bring on trusted voice talent from "The Simpsons" and "Futurama" to round out the cast, including Billy West, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

Netflix has revealed a first look at Disenchantment.

"Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said in a statement to Variety.

It’s Groening’s first new show in 20 years.

"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," said Netflix VP of original content, Cindy Holland. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

Disenchantment will premiere sometime in 2018. Netflix has reportedly ordered two ten-episode seasons.

Expect it to drop on Netflix later this year.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.