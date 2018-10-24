Six of the best: Warne’s WC stars Aussies can’t ignore

THE World Cup is something super special.

I was lucky enough to win one, and we lost a final in one as well.

It's like the Olympics of one-day cricket: it only comes around once every four years and it's all about being in form.

Shane Warne was named Man of the Match in the 1999 World Cup final victory over Pakistan. Picture: News Corp

The balance of the team is incredibly important, but there are just some players you can't leave out.

These guys are matchwinners, and some of the most explosive players Australia has at its disposal.

They simply have to go to England next year.

With his year-long Sandpapergate ban wrapping up before the World Cup, David Warner is a must-have according to Shane Warne. Picture: Getty

MY PERFECT OVER: WARNE'S MUST-PICK SIX FOR THE WORLD CUP

DAVID WARNER

To me, he is the most explosive batsman at the top of the order in world cricket. Dave Warner and Jos Buttler would be my first picked players around the world to open the batting in one-day cricket. He's not going to have played a lot of international cricket going in because of his suspension but he can have a big Indian Premier League going in to give him a good build-up.

AARON FINCH

To me, he should be captain. I'd like to see him captain all forms for the game. His one-day and T20 cricket is outstanding. He's a must-pick and captaincy is a crucial element of the World Cup. I think he could do a great job and I like his captaincy style.

Alex Hales (R) is Australia’s keeper of the future — and needs to go to England. Picture: AAP

ALEX CAREY

As much as I like Tim Paine, I think Alex Carey can offer a lot more and it's time to start blooding someone like him. He's about 27 and if he does well he's got a good five to 10 years ahead of him. Carey can bat anywhere in the order, too, whereas Paine is really only in the side as a keeper and lower-order batter. The options the team has with someone like an Alex Carey, he's a must for the World Cup.

MARCUS STOINIS

I think Stoinis has got the capabilities to be a matchwinner. He's a proper athlete. My only concern is he has a few too many theories in his head - he changes things a bit - and can be a slow starter when he bats. I hope the penny drops this summer in Australia because he could be an absolute matchwinner in the World Cup.

MITCHELL STARC

He is the best death bowler in the world. He's taken the mantle over from Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. And we've seen in modern cricket, in those last five to 10 overs you can lose a game when you are bowling first if you can't keep the batting team under control. Death-bowling is an absolute key, which is why Mitch Starc has to be picked.

ANDREW TYE/NATHAN LYON

The bowling is so important, and AJ Tye, his changes of pace, his variations, will be a real key in the World Cup. He and the other Aussie bowlers in England this year copped a pasting, but I put all that down to a learning curve, and I think he'll be fine in the World Cup. He' learning how to bowl better in conditions around the world. Nathan Lyon is a terrific bowler in English conditions, he's an excellent fielder off his own bowling, and I think he's been underused with the white ball. He's back in the Australian T20 squad, which is a great thing.