40°
News

The sky is just the start for teen Clarence pilot

Tim Howard | 5th Dec 2016 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD schoolgirl Thalia Lenord can't drive a car or ride a motorbike, but she can legally fly a plane by herself.

The Pacific Valley Christian School student, who will sit for her HSC next year, has just received her RAAus (Recreational Aviation Australia) Pilots Certificate after about six months of intense instruction at trainer Andy Ski's flight school at South Grafton Aerodrome.

Thalia has already clocked up six hours of solo flying in her 30 hours of flight time, all of it in Mr Ski's Foxbat trainer.

He said with four more hours of flight time under her belt, she would be qualified to take passengers aloft.

Although she has flown solo as part of her training, last Thursday the young pilot took off by herself for the first time as a certified pilot.

"It was really cool," she said.

Thalia, whose ambition is to fly with the RAAF, cannot remember a time when she didn't want to fly.

"When I was in Year 3 I wrote that I wanted to be an astronaut," she said.

"But I really knew a couple of years ago that I wanted to be a RAAF pilot."

Her plan is to finish school and take a working gap year then apply to join the air force.

Thalia said qualifying for the RAAF would have some big advantages.

"If you go through the air force training, they pay for your university at Griffith University," she said.

"They also have some really good incentives for women to join up, like shorter service time."

Her plan B if the RAAF direct entry does not work out is to complete a Bachelor of Aviation at the uni, then try the RAAF again.

But her instructor does not think she has a lot to worry about.

Mr Ski trained his sons Nick and Kris as general aviation pilots and they are both pilot instructors with the RAAF.

"I would say she's ahead of where they were at the same time in their flying," Mr Ski said.

He said the RAAF would be getting a pilot who learned quickly and was able to follow procedures faultlessly.

"She just takes everything in and then does it when she flies," he said.

"Her work on the radio is faultless.

"I know experienced pilots who still can't do that right."

And he said Thalia should not give up on her schoolgirl's dream of eventually becoming an astronaut.

"I could definitely see her piloting a space shuttle," he said.

"That's going to be a big thing for pilots in the years to come."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  andy ski pacific val pilot training raaf south grafton aerodrome

Harmony takes her next big step

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Residents call for stop work after asbestos find

The layout of the proposed Clarence Valley Council depot on the corner of Skinner and Tyson sts, South Grafton.

"People knew there had been asbestos dumped at the site"

Stewarts join forces to lead Rebels to triple crown

CROSSING THE RIVER: Former Grafton Ghosts flier Cameron Stewart was one of the leaders of the Ghosts 2015 reserve grade premiership winning side, will rejoin brother Kieren at the South Grafton Rebels for the 2017 season.

Former Ghost Cam Stewart inks deal with South Grafton.

KICK THE KILOS: Mackay jumps ahead of Bundy

Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition.

MACKAY has finally jumped in front of Bundaberg.

Local Partners

Harmony takes her next big step

BRAVE Grafton girl Harmony Fielden will undergo another major operation in Sydney's Westmead Hospital to help correct the symptoms of a mystery condition.

Keith and Roma celebrate 70 years

Family and friends of Roma and Keith Zietsch at the Crown Hotel for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Seventy years of marriage for Roma and Keith Zietsch

Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

The Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Group are holding a Christmas fishing event at Memorial Park.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Bringing their Magic Mojo to Grafton

MAGIC: Head down to Roches Family Hotel for a brilliant mix of '70s, '80s and '90s music by Magic Mojo, a Coffs Coast band using their experience to give a brilliant performance.

Powerful trio to lift the top off Roches Hotel tonight

Catch Saturday night fever at the South Club

GEEZ WIZZ: Get your dancing shoes on for the UK Bee Geez Show.

The UK Bee Geez Show delivers a realistic tribute to pop legends

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

JONAH Hill had to watch his lavish Audi be towed away after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

Federation Styling On The River

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $750,000

There is no greater measure of how good a neighbourhood is than the length of time that property owners stay in the area. For the current owners of this...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 235,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Fully-Furnished and Close to CBD

3 Fisher Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 265,000

Set in the heart of Grafton's CBD is this fantastic opportunity to secure yourself a prime location for your private or commercial needs. Zoned B3 Core...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!