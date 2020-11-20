Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brooms Head Snack Shack is set to re-open just in time for Christmas.
Brooms Head Snack Shack is set to re-open just in time for Christmas.
Business

The Snack Shack is coming back!

Jenna Thompson
20th Nov 2020 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS and visitors to Brooms Head have been given an early Christmas present after learning that their favourite takeaway shop will return just in time for the summer holidays.

On Thursday, Brooms Head Holiday Park revealed the new operators were Clarence Valley residents Rhondah and Tameeka Gillespie.

"Thank you to the council for having faith in us and giving us this amazing opportunity," Rhondah said.

"Thanks to all the locals, holiday makers, friends and family who continue to back us, encourage us and eventually support the business. We will give 100 percent and then some. We will hit the boards running but please keep the suggestions coming, let us know what you would like to see at the Snack Shack."

Since learning of the news, residents have shared their excitement and support for the mother-daughter duo on social media.

"That's awesome to hear Tameeka. You and your mum are going to do great things," one posted.

"Congratulations Tameeka and Rhonda. Can't wait to see it up and running. A lot of hard work to come but I'm sure you will smash it," another added.

According to the Brooms Head Holiday Park, the Snack Shack is expected to open by December 14 this year.

brooms head clarence business coastal views
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing teen inquest reveals burden on local police

        Premium Content Missing teen inquest reveals burden on local police

        News Inquest into Jasmine Morris’ suspected murder reveals just how under-resourced local investigative teams were.

        How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        News QLD shut its border to areas of the Northern Rivers for months

        Daily Catch-up: November 20, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 20, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        IN COURT: 2 people in Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 2 people in Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today