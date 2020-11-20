The Snack Shack is coming back!

Brooms Head Snack Shack is set to re-open just in time for Christmas.

RESIDENTS and visitors to Brooms Head have been given an early Christmas present after learning that their favourite takeaway shop will return just in time for the summer holidays.

On Thursday, Brooms Head Holiday Park revealed the new operators were Clarence Valley residents Rhondah and Tameeka Gillespie.

"Thank you to the council for having faith in us and giving us this amazing opportunity," Rhondah said.

"Thanks to all the locals, holiday makers, friends and family who continue to back us, encourage us and eventually support the business. We will give 100 percent and then some. We will hit the boards running but please keep the suggestions coming, let us know what you would like to see at the Snack Shack."

Since learning of the news, residents have shared their excitement and support for the mother-daughter duo on social media.

"That's awesome to hear Tameeka. You and your mum are going to do great things," one posted.

"Congratulations Tameeka and Rhonda. Can't wait to see it up and running. A lot of hard work to come but I'm sure you will smash it," another added.

According to the Brooms Head Holiday Park, the Snack Shack is expected to open by December 14 this year.