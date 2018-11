Dame Edna returns to the Jacaranda Festival for the float parade.

Dame Edna returns to the Jacaranda Festival for the float parade. Caitlan Charles

AMONGST a see of people crowded onto Prince St, the Newcastle Permanent Jacaranda Float Parade had the whole street smiling.

With many community groups, businesses, schools, events and more taking part in the parade, the true spirit of the Jacaranda Festival was clear.

As tourists and excited locals gathered, there were cheers for all the floats, with some handing out lollies and others putting on stellar performances.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery