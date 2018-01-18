The Stained Daisies feel the Dry Heart Breeze at home

ON THE WAYBACK: The Stained Daisies will play the Great Northern.

ON THE WAYBACK: The Stained Daisies will play the Great Northern. Sean Dwyer

IT'S BEEN a big year of firsts for former Grafton band The Stained Daisies.

First single launch, first shows at new venues, first year in Melbourne.

But now, the big move is coming full circle with the release of their second track Dry Heart Breeze, following on from Get Back Home, which they released last year.

Not long after moving to Melbourne, frontman Daniel Tuite said the band recorded a few tracks in a "flash studio”.

"We decided when we recorded them both, we'd stagger the releases slightly,” he said.

"Then along with the second release, have them printed on vinyl. The first release went really well, we played at this really iconic venue down here called The Tote, and that went really well, a lot of people came.”

On January 26, the Daisies will play The Gasometer in Collingwood, to release their more mellowed single.

"The first single was quite upbeat and this one is sort of, it's like the north and south pole of The Stained Daisies,” Tuite said.

"There was no mistake we did it that way, we wanted to know both sides of our songwriting.”

After Get Back Home was picked up by a few radio stations, and a favourable review from one of the producers on Triple J, the release of Dry Heart Breeze is one you don't want to miss.

But Tuite said they aren't necessarily playing music to get big, they are playing music because they love it.

"We're off to cracking start anyway because we really enjoy what we do and we're lucky to be able to do it together,” he said.

"When other people dig it, it makes it that little big extra special.”

Releasing the singles on 7 inch vinyl, Tuite said in the digital age, music is no longer physical.

"It's hard to have a physical copy at shows, there aren't many people who use CDs any more, but there is a bit of a market, especially amongst those who do like to see live music, there is a market for selling your music on vinyl because it's a trend at the moment,” he said.

"It's nifty for us because we all collect vinyl, there is something special about being able to drop the needle on your own records.”

The Daisies have been working with a small record label in Melbourne, Side Stare Music.

"it's sort of like an artists collective, it's just a group of good people making good music who want to help each other in doing so,” he said.

"We're actually going on tour come February and March with a couple of bands from Side Stare, which we'll bring home to Grafton.

"All the other guys from Side Stare, Grafton is somewhat of myth to them because they've never been so far north into country NSW, but we've told them all about the Clarence Valley and they are excited to come.

"We're playing at The Great Northern in South Grafton on February 16.

"This tour is going to take us to Grafton, Bellingen, the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Warnambool, Adelaide and Geelong.

"We're going to hire a van and our buddies Tug, who are also on the Side Stare label are coming along for all the shows, so we will be all cooped up in a van getting around this fine country of ours.”

NEW MUSIC: The Stained Daisies are returning to Grafton on their upcoming tour. Contributed

This new track will round out what they've been working on since they moved to Victoria, but they plan to get back into the studio after the tour.

"We've got a plethora of new material to select from and we will go back into the studio and do it all again, maybe record some more songs this time around, you never know,” Tuite said.

"It will be onward and upward.”