Casino sued over UFC fight night brawl

A Gold Coast nurse wants $300,000 from the owner of the Gold Coast casino after he was allegedly glassed during the showing of a major cage fight.

A Gold Coast nurse wants $300,000 from the owner of the Gold Coast casino after he was allegedly glassed during the showing of a major cage fight.

A GOLD Coast nurse wants $300,000 from the owner of the Gold Coast casino after he was allegedly glassed during the showing of a major cage fight.

Amardeep Singh, 26, claims the showing of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC fight in 2018 was understaffed by security, drinks should have been served in plastic cups, and drunk patrons were not cut off the bar.

He is asking The Star Entertainment Group for $351,841.81 in damages.

In a statement of claim lodged in the Southport District Court, Mr Singh alleges he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder as a consequence of the attack.

Mr Singh says in documents he is now unable to work the busier day shifts as an assistant in nursing because of his anxiety and has stopped studying to be a registered nurse because he doesn't believe he would be able to "cope".

Mr Singh alleges he attended the Broadbeach casino with his brother-in-law Nick to watch the fight about 11am on October 7, 2018. The fight was promoted as "the biggest in UFC history".

LIFESAVER ACCUSED OF RAPE AT GOLD COAST CLUBHOUSE REPORTEDLY FROM PRESTIGIOUS SURF LIFESAVING FAMILY

It is alleged that a "large number of intoxicated persons" were watching the fight.

Mr Singh says after the fight, he joined a group of people on the smoking balcony, where a male patron "unknown" to Mr Singh and Nick started drinking one of the men's drinks.

A fight allegedly broke out between Mr Singh and the man.

" … a number of other patrons joined the melee while other patrons attempted to break it up," it is alleged in the court documents.

"During the melee the (Mr Singh) was punched in the face, had his throat held tightly and was also forcefully pushed to the ground.

"While the melee was taking place a female patron has retrieved a drinking glass from a nearby table … and forcefully hit the plaintiff on the side of the head with the drinking glass."

Mr Singh allegedly sustained head, facial, jaw, neck and psychological injuries as a result of the sustained attack.

14YO CHARGED AFTER STABBING AT COAST TRAIN STATION

The claim alleges after the incident, a number of security officers were overheard raising concerns about staff positioning, service of alcohol and access to the smoking balcony.

The claim alleges guards said following the fight: "The spare guards should have been in there."

Another guard allegedly said drinks should have been served in plastic glasses.

The claim states the casino was negligent in failing to have a sufficient number of security staff to supervise patrons attending the casino to watch the fight.

It also claims it was liable for the actions of the bar staff who continued to serve the patron who allegedly started the fight and the girl who allegedly glassed Mr Singh, without ejecting her from the casino when she was displaying sights of being heavily intoxicated.

Ms Singh's lawyer, Daniel Hemmings from Shine Lawyers, said his client's pain and suffering could have been avoided if "Star Casino had properly staffed this event and controlled the service of alcohol".

ALLEGED BIKIE GARRY BRUSH CHARGED WITH MURDER OF SHANE ROSS AND CAMERON MARTIN

"Our client's family has been ripped apart because of this avoidable incident. Amardeep and his fiance have split up because he is a shell of the man he used to be," he said.

"His psychological injuries have changed him completely as a person. He has stopped all social interaction, discontinued his university studies, is afraid of being attacked again, he suffers from severe depression and is constantly looking over his shoulder."

The Star has not yet lodged a defence to the claim.

Originally published as The Star sued over UFC fight night brawl