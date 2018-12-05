The story of Betty Ross and Beulah Everett

BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Beulah Everett, left, and Betty Ross were treated to a morning tea at Curves Maryborough to celebrate their 90th birthdays.

BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Beulah Everett, left, and Betty Ross were treated to a morning tea at Curves Maryborough to celebrate their 90th birthdays. Boni Holmes

AFTER a half hour of sweating, Betty Ross and Beulah Everett are ready to take on the day.

The Maryborough ladies both celebrated their birthdays this week turning 90 within days of each other.

Betty, known to her friends as 'young at heart' claims the eldest title on December 1 followed by Beulah on December 4.

The similarities don't stop there as the women share a gym, Curves Maryborough, where they celebrated the milestone with a morning tea on Monday.

Wondai-born Betty grew up in Murgon but has now spent most of her life in Maryborough.

She worked until she was 60 as a shop attendant at Woolworths.

Betty has been going to the gym for the last 14 years and is almost at her 1000th work out.

"I haven't quite made the 1000 but I am up to about 980," she said.

Betty, who grew up on a dairy farm, said she wasn't sporty as a youngster but started going to the gym after she retired.

"Curves more or less just opened," she said.

"I have been coming three mornings a week for 14 years."

The members and team at Curves Maryborough joined Beulah and Betty for a special morning tea to celebrate the ladies turning 90 years old. Boni Holmes

By joining the gym Ms Ross said she had made more friends than ever before and intended to keep it up as long as she could.

"It is so friendly, it's a lovely crowd," she said.

"I was the only old girl here until Beulah turned up."

Sadly, Betty said she suffered from macular degeneration and had trouble seeing.

"I used to do craft-work and now I can't even see the sewing machine," she said.

"The only thing I can do is the gardening and even then, I still pull out the plants instead of the weeds.

"It is so disheartening but I am thankful to come to the gym.

"My doctor told me to keep going to the gym for as long as I possibly can."

Beulah Everitt celebrated her 90th birthday with friends and family at Maryborough Curves, pictured with daughter and member Di Davies (right) and coach Janice Thompson. Boni Holmes

Betty loves the one gym machine Beulah doesn't like.

Beulah explains the machine using her arms reminds her of pulling up fish.

"And I would like to forget that," she said with a laugh.

Hailing from NSW, Beulah moved to Queensland 40 years ago and until 12 years ago, worked in a fishing business with her husband Bill.

She has called Maryborough home for the last decade.

Beulah said she had always been a hard worker but had to stop when Bill had a stroke.

"When he passed I began walking but my daughter said to me 'why don't we join Curves?'," Beulah said.

Curves Maryborough coach Deb Bazan with member Betty Ross who celebrated her 90th birthday with her gym family. Boni Holmes

Six months later and with almost 100 workouts under her belt, Beulah said it was the best decision she ever made.

"The best thing I did was to come here.

"I used to play indoor bowls but now I just do all my own gardening and walk the block.

"Just a half hour and you go home with more energy."

Beulah said she was always too tied down with work but now she has just gotten back from the Ghan, a famed train travel experience through the red centre, and is booked for the Indian Pacific.

And she isn't stopping there.

"Now I'm free to do what I want," she said.

"I went on a motorbike ride, I wanted to jump out of a plane but my doctor told me 'no' and thinks me going to gym is fantastic.

"My grandaughter asked me how long I was going to keep going to gym and I said 'when I reach 100, so I am now committed'."