28°
News

The sun shines on Gemma's big day

23rd Mar 2017 4:36 PM
BIG DAY: Gemma Russell and her bridesmaids pose under the stormy skies at Turners Beach.
BIG DAY: Gemma Russell and her bridesmaids pose under the stormy skies at Turners Beach.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Gemma Russell looked up at the sky from her bed at the Moby Dick Yamba, all she wanted to do was get back under the covers.

It was her wedding day, and after 16 months of planning for a hometown wedding in Yamba, the skies weren't looking kind.

"We couldn't believe it, it just looked like a monsoon,” she said.

"It was cyclonic, just crazy.”

And while Gemma admits there may have been some of her own waterworks working through some issues in the morning, with the wedding at their backup venue of the Yamba Golf Club deck, which itself had been flooded with rain only hours earlier, eventually the weather came through for her special moment.

"We had Xavier Rudd's song 'Follow The Sun' as the song I walked down the aisle to, and as I stepped out, the sun shone right through. It was amazing,” she said.

"We got two hours of sun for the wedding and the photos after, and once we got back to the reception it just bucketed down.”

And despite all the weather worries, Gemma said she wouldn't swap the day for the world.

"It was just perfect. I'm glad it all happened that way - I couldn't imagine it any better.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Playground attack puts high school teacher in hospital

Playground attack puts high school teacher in hospital

Police are investigating allegations a student attacked a high school student in a Clarence Valley School this week.

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

Former member for Cowper and Page passes away

Fuel price slug to cripple families

The Government's plan to reduce petrol emissions will see petrol prices rise and spell the end of regular unleaded at the bowser.

Cost of fuel to be driven up by government petrol emissions scheme

The boys are back in town

COMING UP FLOWERS: Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from The Stained Daisies are back home in the Clarence Valley after moving to Melbourne, where they are gaining traction in the music scene.

Homecoming tour for laughable lads The Stained Daisies

Local Partners

Threat of Yamba landslip eases

Clarence Valley Council say threat level of landslip is easing.

The boys are back in town

COMING UP FLOWERS: Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from The Stained Daisies are back home in the Clarence Valley after moving to Melbourne, where they are gaining traction in the music scene.

Homecoming tour for laughable lads The Stained Daisies

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Farewell the Bounty Hunters

The Bounty Hunters are set to play their last show at the GDSC before they move

The boys are back in town

COMING UP FLOWERS: Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from The Stained Daisies are back home in the Clarence Valley after moving to Melbourne, where they are gaining traction in the music scene.

Homecoming tour for laughable lads The Stained Daisies

Helping Grafton bridge a spiritual divide

OTHER WORLDLY: Psychic Deb Webber is in Grafton next month.

Psychic is coming to South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Find out who Charlie is at the Clocktower Hotel

Mandy and Michael Dobney from Who's Charlie.

Who's Charlie is playing weekend

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Lot 84 - 791.7 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 84 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul ... $149,000

Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul de sac, good size near 800 m2 and has that desired Northern rear aspect. The shape is appealing for those...

Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 82 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 Corner block with two street ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 Corner block with two street frontages, whilst size is applicable for subdivision the easement at the front could make it...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Vacant land opportunity

227 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

Mostly level 626m2 vacant block set nice and high in South Grafton, handy to local schools and public transport. Suitable for low set designed home or...

Lot 73 - 673.4 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 73 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all ... $144,000

Agents Comment: Lots 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76 are all the same size 673.4 m2 and are on the same side of the street. All rectangular in shape and provide an ideal...

Clarence River lifestyle like no other

1 Church Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a ... $575,000

Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a very rare, private, near quarter acre absolute waterfront vacant allotment. The site can provide you with...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $345,000

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

ENJOY THE VISTA FROM THE FRONT DECK OF YOUR STURDY NEW RESIDENCE

17 Johnson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

BUILT to last, this solid brick and tile home has a long list of benefits for the astute South Grafton buyer: - Location - just a stroll to schools and parks in a...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!