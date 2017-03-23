The sun shines on Gemma's big day

BIG DAY: Gemma Russell and her bridesmaids pose under the stormy skies at Turners Beach.

WHEN Gemma Russell looked up at the sky from her bed at the Moby Dick Yamba, all she wanted to do was get back under the covers.

It was her wedding day, and after 16 months of planning for a hometown wedding in Yamba, the skies weren't looking kind.

"We couldn't believe it, it just looked like a monsoon,” she said.

"It was cyclonic, just crazy.”

And while Gemma admits there may have been some of her own waterworks working through some issues in the morning, with the wedding at their backup venue of the Yamba Golf Club deck, which itself had been flooded with rain only hours earlier, eventually the weather came through for her special moment.

"We had Xavier Rudd's song 'Follow The Sun' as the song I walked down the aisle to, and as I stepped out, the sun shone right through. It was amazing,” she said.

"We got two hours of sun for the wedding and the photos after, and once we got back to the reception it just bucketed down.”

And despite all the weather worries, Gemma said she wouldn't swap the day for the world.

"It was just perfect. I'm glad it all happened that way - I couldn't imagine it any better.”