Target teen winners on the button for fashion style

THE Target Best Dressed Teen (13-17years) is no doubt the springboard for the fashion savvy young July Carnival lady.

There were plenty of entrants who already have a knack for pulling an outfit together.

This year the winning combinations of black, white and red took out both winner and runner-up titles.

Grafton High student Elle Cone, 14, got the inspiration for her outfit from seeing a photograph of the striking polka dot skirt in a magazine.

The discerning fashion lover and her talented mother Tanya then found a similar fabric at Spotlight "And Mum made the skirt for me".

"We then decided red would look good with it and added pearl (from Mum) and my cousin from Red Hot Hair did my hair especially for today."

Elle is one to watch in the future as she also won this category last year.

Runner-up was 16-year-old McAuley student Emily Hayes who found everything she needed at home.

Her black and white dress was already in her wardrobe and her mum Lisa lent the striking red accessories she needed to complete a winning race outfit.

"She gave me the thumbs up before I left home," Emily said.