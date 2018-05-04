THE TIES THAT GRIND: Family affair in the ring for boxers

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighters Jaiden Harrison, Ryan Cotten, Brenden Cotten and Zac Cotten will step into the ring at the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday night. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club fighters Jaiden Harrison, Ryan Cotten, Brenden Cotten and Zac Cotten will step into the ring at the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday night. Photo Matthew Elkerton / Daily Examiner Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: Pride and passion will be on the line as members from the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club step between the ropes to defend their home turf tonight.

It is a golden opportunity for the three Cotten brothers - Ryan, Brenden and Zac - as they set their sights on three newly minted Clarence Valley boxing championships.

But it will also be an extended family affair for the Cottens, with cousin Jaiden Harrison, 14, also getting in the ring at the Clarence River Jockey Club tonight.

The young pugilist is coming off the back of his first exhibition bout less than a month ago, and club trainer Dean Cribb said there was an opportunity he could make his amateur debut on home soil.

"At the moment it is only set down as an exhibition bout, but we might make it a proper fight if that is what Jaiden and his opponent want to do,” Cribb said. "He is giving up a year's age difference and a couple of extra kilos, but the young bloke more than makes up for it.

"He fought a 17-year-old in an exhibition bout three weeks ago, and he really showed his spirit. The older bloke tried to play around with him in the ring, and Jaiden shocked him on the counter.

"That was his first fight ever. It is just great seeing the next crop of young fighters coming through.”

Cribb will also be in the corner for fellow club fighter Jesse Boogaard who will be aiming to continue his undefeated record in the ring.

"All of the guys have really been working hard in the gym in the lead up to this night,” Cribb said. "Each fighter had a bit of extra time to prepare as well after the fight night was pushed back from its original mid-April date.

"Changing the date has actually helped other fighters get on board with the night, and it has also given my fighters more time to prepare for their bouts,” Cribb said.

"It has been a hiccup but it has not taken away from the night.”

Cribb is expecting to host around eight amateur bouts as well as five exhibition fights but has been plagued with fighters pulling out of the card in the past week.

One fighter who definitely has not pulled out of the card is current QLD/NSW Interstate 64kg women's champion Rachel Loder from Kingscliff. The experienced Loder will fight Coffs Habour's Chloe Hoskins in an exhibition bout, and Cribb said he was proud to support women getting into the ring.

"This is one of those sports where the girls can rock up and get involved just like the blokes,” he said. "They want to get involved in the sport so why not give them the chance.”

Tickets are $20 and available on the door. Gates open at 5pm.