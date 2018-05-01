The top 10 apps for your pet

From the quirky to the genius, there's an app to delight every pet lover (and their pet).

EVEN the family pet has an app these days and Pet Insurance Australia has come up with the top 10.

10. Sound proof puppy training: This app is incredibly valuable for all new puppy owners. With a variety of sounds to help prevent anxiety later on in life. You can now easily socialise your new pup around a huge array of sounds from sirens and smoke alarms to grooming noises, cars, trucks and everything between.

9. iKibble: A really important app that can allow dog owners to quickly determine if the food they are offering their pet is suitable. With hundreds of food types from meat through to grains, you can easily see what is healthy for your pet and what is not.

8. The Dog Massage: What a wonderful way to improve the bond you share with your precious pooch and also allow them to have a relaxing massage at the same time. This clever little app allows you to learn and perform the art of massage on your dog. Short easy to watch videos with simple instructions, plus it comes with a built-in diary, so you can schedule in this special time with your dog.

7. Puppr Dog Training: A fantastic way to keep up with your obedience training in a fun and interesting way. Teach your precious pooch up to 40 different tricks with easy step-by-step photos and instructions. From basic obedience through to clever party tricks like "fetch the leash" and "jump rope". A must for every training enthusiast.

6. First Aid for Pets Australia: An incredibly important app that can help during stressful times. This educational tool contains many helpful articles for quick references during an emergency. A comprehensive tool to have at the tap of your fingers.

5. PetCloud: This is a fantastic app for all pet owners to have on hand. Allowing you to access thousands of pet carers Australia-wide. At the click of a button you can find everything from doggy daycare facilities to pet minders and house sitters, groomers and dog trainers.

4. iCam Pro: The next generation of the popular webcam viewing app, iCam, the latest instalment allows operators to monitor their pet's activities like never before. The app allows remote monitoring live video and audio webcam feeds through numerous devices. The iCam Pro also offers support for iCam Pro Cloud so it can automatically back up iCamSource Pro events. Meaning you'll always know who was responsible for the chewed shoe or giant hole!

3. BarkCam: Needing help to snap the perfect pet picture? Look no further. This great app allows you to get that priceless snap every time! It plays interesting sounds to grab your pet's attention, plus you can add filters, text and memes.

2. SureFlaps Microchip Pet Door Connect - Sure Pet Care: The evolution of the microchip-enabled pet flap, that only allows the microchip-wearing pet through the door, has helped countless pet owners keep their pets safe (and also their food bowls). The new model now comes with a smartphone app that can allow pet owners to control and monitor their pets coming and goings. In 2018 the company will be launching further connected products which will provide a variety of information about a pet's day-to-day activities, behaviours and routines. Very cool!

1. PrePet Challenge: This wonderful app is allowing parents to prepare their children for life with a pet, and ensure they are ready for the big responsibility becoming a pet parent requires. The 21-day PrePet Challenge simulates a real-life cat or dog and what it takes to keep them happy and healthy, from feeding, walks, play, and all the unpleasant tasks like cleaning up. At the end of the 21-day PrePet Challenge, children get a personalised certificate of Pet-Worthiness - or not. A wonderful interactive app to ensure if the children are ready for the huge responsibility ahead.